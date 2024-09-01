Inside The 65-Foot-Deep Hamas Terror Tunnel Where 6 Hostages Including 23-Year-Old Israeli-American Were Found Executed

Hostages were seized by the Palestinian terrorist group during a "music festival for peace" in Israel on October 7. Despite efforts to escape, they were abducted and ultimately met a tragic fate at the hands of their captors.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari from the Israeli military said the captives were murdered near a horror tunnel just before a rescue operation could take place.

Their bodies were found under the city of Rafah and later brought to the Israeli border, where police and military rabbinical teams confirmed their identities.

The IDF was able to identify five victims in addition to Goldberg-Polin: Ori Danino, 25, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Almog Sarusi, 27, Alexander Lobanov, 33, and Carmel Gat, 40.