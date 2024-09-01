Inside The 65-Foot-Deep Hamas Terror Tunnel Where 6 Hostages Including 23-Year-Old Israeli-American Were Found Executed
The bodies of six hostages kidnapped by Hamas were discovered in a horrific 65-foot-deep tunnel in Gaza, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin.
Hostages were seized by the Palestinian terrorist group during a "music festival for peace" in Israel on October 7. Despite efforts to escape, they were abducted and ultimately met a tragic fate at the hands of their captors.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari from the Israeli military said the captives were murdered near a horror tunnel just before a rescue operation could take place.
Their bodies were found under the city of Rafah and later brought to the Israeli border, where police and military rabbinical teams confirmed their identities.
The IDF was able to identify five victims in addition to Goldberg-Polin: Ori Danino, 25, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Almog Sarusi, 27, Alexander Lobanov, 33, and Carmel Gat, 40.
President Joe Biden confirmed Goldberg-Polin was one of the bodies found.
He said: "I am devastated and outraged."
"Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas' savage massacre", Biden continued.
"Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes."
The parents of the Israeli-American also confirmed their son was among the dead.
In their statement, they wrote: "With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh."
"The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time."
Jon Polin, the fallen hostage's father, appeared at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 22 and gave a speech urging their son to "stay strong" and "survive".
During his time on stage, the father said: "This is a political convention. But needing our only son — and all of the cherished hostages — home is not a political issue. It is a humanitarian issue."
Yerushalmi had to celebrate her 24th birthday in captivity.
The Israeli citizen called her mother and sister when Hamas stormed the festival and stayed on the line for four hours while she was running for her life.
Ultimately, she was captured along with the rest of the hostages from the music festival.
"Shani, they caught me, they caught me", Yerushalmi told her sister.
Before ending the call, Yerushalmi uttered her last words to her family: "Find me. Okay?"
Hamas terrorists responsible for the deaths fled the scene before Israeli Military reached the tunnel.
As the search for the rest of the hostages continues, the international community remains engaged in efforts to ensure the safe return of all those still held captive.