Truth About Blake Lively's Feud With 'This Is Us' Co-Star Justin Baldoni Laid Bare: 'It’s Her Name and Career on the Line'

It should have been a huge win.

In its opening weekend, It Ends With Us — the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2016 novel that debuted in theaters on August 9 — earned a jaw-dropping $50million domestically and $80million worldwide against a $25million budget, exceeding all expectations.

News of such an epic success for the project, its movie studio, Sony, and the film's star and producers, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who also directed, should have dominated headlines.

But instead of basking in the great press, the movie's main players and their camps have been doing damage control.

Whispers of a feud between the costars have been growing for weeks. First, the two raised eyebrows by failing to promote the movie about an abusive relationship together, attending different screenings and events.

Then rumors of on — and off — set drama exploded when sleuthing fans noted that Blake and Colleen had unfollowed Justin on Instagram — and that none of the main cast were following him.