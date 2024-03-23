Moscow Massacre Gunmen Arrested Claiming They Were Paid to Carry Out the Attack in Russia Killing Over 140 People

The arrest was captured in videos shared online, showcasing the dramatic moment of the suspects being detained by a group of soldiers.

One of the suspects was reportedly found hiding in the Bryansk region, attempting to escape to Ukraine - which has vehemently denied any role in the massacre.

The captured individual was seen confessing to his involvement in the attack, stating, "To do these things for money."

He revealed that he had received instructions via Telegram after flying in from Turkey and was promised a substantial sum of money in exchange for carrying out the horrendous act.