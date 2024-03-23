Moscow Massacre Gunmen Arrested Claiming They Were Paid to Carry Out the Attack in Russia Killing Over 140 People
Russian authorities have made a significant breakthrough in the investigation of the recent terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow.
The gunmen suspected of carrying out the brutal massacre, which claimed the lives of over 140 people, have been apprehended and are claiming they were paid to carry out the attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The arrest was captured in videos shared online, showcasing the dramatic moment of the suspects being detained by a group of soldiers.
One of the suspects was reportedly found hiding in the Bryansk region, attempting to escape to Ukraine - which has vehemently denied any role in the massacre.
The captured individual was seen confessing to his involvement in the attack, stating, "To do these things for money."
He revealed that he had received instructions via Telegram after flying in from Turkey and was promised a substantial sum of money in exchange for carrying out the horrendous act.
In one of the videos making the rounds online, one of the suspects was questioned, "Exactly what was offered?" His answer: "To do these things for money."
The soldier questioning him followed up his question by asking, "To kill who?" The suspect told him he was sent the location on Telegram messenger.
He claimed that he was told to walk into the venue and "kill anyone, no matter who they were."
- Graphic Video Shows Russian 'Deserters' Being Executed by Putin's Troops While Trying to Flee Ukraine Battlefield
- Shocking Videos Out of Moscow: Wagner Mercenary Group Commits 'Armed Rebellion' Against Vladimir Putin
- Marauders of Moscow: Putin's Troops Ridiculed Online After Stealing Dead Russian Soldier's Watch and Running Away
The suspect told authorities he flown in and was promised $10,850 after they carried out the attack.
In the video, the suspected shooter, Fariduni Shamsidin, claimed to follow a Muslim 'preacher' on social media. "I listened to lessons, studied on Telegram," he explained. "The preacher's assistant suggested killing people and promised me a million rubles." Shamsidin claimed he didn't know the name of the preacher or his assistant who had ordered the killings.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The suspected shooters were caught by Chechen fighters loyal to Vladimir Putin's close ally and warlord Ramzan Kadyrov.
The Chechen leader claimed, "Chechen fighters arrived at the given coordinates to the place where they were searching for terrorists around 3am and immediately began combing the area together with the FSB [special forces] and soldiers of the Leningrad Military District."
"They successfully completed their task of capturing the killers alive, despite the risks," he continued."
Another suspect, Ruslan Nazarov, reportedly went to see police of his own volition to say that he had been in Samara at the time of the terrorist attack.