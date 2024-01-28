Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi Calls for FBI Investigation Into Pro-Palestinian Protesters' Alleged Russian Funding
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for the FBI to investigate pro-Palestinian protesters, suggesting that they may be financially backed by the Russians, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pelosi made the claim during an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday's State of the Union.
The discussion began with Bash asking Pelosi about the ongoing protests against Israel's handling of the war in Gaza against Hamas.
Given the recent heckling of President Joe Biden by progressive activists, Bash asked if Pelosi was concerned about these individuals sitting out the 2024 election in a possible rematch between Biden and Donald Trump.
In response, Pelosi recalled her own experiences with protesters demanding a Gaza ceasefire. She expressed the need to address the suffering in the region, stating, "What we have to do is try to stop the suffering [there]."
She then attempted to connect the call for a ceasefire to a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Make no mistake," she continued. "This is directly connected to what he would like to see. Same thing with Ukraine. It’s about Putin's message. I think some of these protesters are spontaneous, organic and sincere. Some are connected to Russia, and I say that having looked at this for a long time."
"You think some of these protests are Russian plants?" Bash asked.
"I think some financing should be investigated, and I want to ask the FBI to investigate that," Pelosi answered.
The former house speaker also said that she believed younger voters would eventually support Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris when they consider other vital issues in the upcoming election.
Biden and Harris have made abortion the forefront of their campaign, promising to reinstate the previous Roe v Wade national standard.
