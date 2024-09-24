Bikini Body War! NFL Hero Tom Brady Flaunts Ripped Physique Jet Boarding at New $17Million Lovenest — as Ex Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Summer Curves
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have settled their $700million divorce in 2022, but now they are locked in a different kind of battle – the battle of their ripped bodies.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former couple have both been flaunting their curves while starting new career paths and launching new romances.
Seven-time Super Bowl champ Brady went from his new job in the booth calling NFL games for Fox to hanging out with friends at his $17million mansion in Miami within a matter of hours.
Brady was spotted boarding with friends on Monday just one day after covering the Baltimore Ravens' win over the Dallas Cowboys in Texas.
After returning to Florida, he quickly hit the water surrounding his home in Miami's 'Billionaire Bunker'.
Pictures show Brady is still in great shape during his first year of retirement from the NFL.
The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed off his toned arms and athletic skills riding a board.
He was also seen swimming while one of his friends rode a Jet Ski.
Brady and Bündchen bought the home together years ago, but renovations were only recently completed.
The home is located in Indian Creek, a manmade barrier island where neighbors include Jeff Bezos, Julio Iglesias, and Ivanka Trump.
But Brady, 47, is not the only one showing off he is still in shape. His ex-wife Bündchen, 44, has taken to Instagram to show off her ability to still rock a bikini.
The supermodel shared snaps to mark the end of the season in a carousel of photos she captioned "best of summer".
In one photo, Bündchen is rocking a tiny, animal print string bikini while taking a mirror selfie.
Other photos showed Bündchen's loved ones, a dog wearing sunglasses, and her cookbook Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul.
She also included a slide of her family surrounded by palm trees and her riding a horse while looking relaxed in jeans and a floppy hat.
Out of all the pictures she posted, it was possibly the eighth one making the most waves among fans.
Bündchen appeared to go Instagram official with her 35-year-old boyfriend Joaquim Valente.
The jiu-jitsu instructor, who has been dating the supermodel since June 2023, is seen paddle-boarding with her and Brady‘s 14-year-old son Benjamin.
The photo comes months after Bündchen finally confirmed they were together.
She told the New York Times: "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."
Bündchen and Brady also share a daughter Vivian, 11. He is also the father to son Jack, 17, from his previous relationship with 53-year-old Bridget Moynahan.
