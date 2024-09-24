Elon Musk's Plan to Colonize Mars 'Will Kill Humanity': Tesla Billionaire Warned Plot Will Spawn 'Green-Skinned Kids With Brittle Bones and Blindness'

He is an eccentric billionaire tech genius dead set on developing a self-sustaining colony on Mars by the year 2050.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal Elon Musk has now been warned his plan to colonize Mars could "kill humanity" and create "green-skinned Martian kids with brittle bones and weak eyes".

Biologist Scott Solomon said: "Science fiction has often portrayed Martians or aliens coming from Mars as being tall and lanky and thin."