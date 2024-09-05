NASA's Desperate Rescue Mission: Two Crew Cut From SpaceX Flight To Make Room For Two Marooned Astronauts

The SpaceX flight crew has been slashed in half to make room for two NASA astronauts stranded in space.

NASA confirmed the upcoming flight has been downsized in order to bring Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Suni Williams back to Earth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Wilmore and Williams were supposed to return home after an eight-day mission, but have been stuck at the International Space Station for months after their Boeing Starliner capsule experienced helium leaks and mechanical issues.