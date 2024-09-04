Kardashians Heading for Crash: Momager Kris 'Petrified' Family Show Will Be Axed Amid Relentless Rise of Streaming Business

Kris Jenner's reality TV empire could come crashing down as the cut-throat streaming industry threatens to end The Kardashians decades-long dominance.

While the show was renewed for another 20 episodes in late July, an industry insider claimed there's no guarantee it will be picked up again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Kardashians have ruled reality TV since 2007, when the show first premiered on E! before later transitioning to Hulu.