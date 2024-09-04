Your tip
Kardashians Heading for Crash: Momager Kris 'Petrified' Family Show Will Be Axed Amid Relentless Rise of Streaming Business

Sources claim Kris Jenner's reality empire may be coming to an end sooner than later.

By:

Sept. 4 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Kris Jenner's reality TV empire could come crashing down as the cut-throat streaming industry threatens to end The Kardashians decades-long dominance.

While the show was renewed for another 20 episodes in late July, an industry insider claimed there's no guarantee it will be picked up again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Kardashians have ruled reality TV since 2007, when the show first premiered on E! before later transitioning to Hulu.

With the possibility of the Hulu show being axed in the near future, insiders claimed the momager, 68, has begun to fret over the loss of hefty paychecks – and the spotlight – that launched her family's fortune and careers.

Sources said: "Kris wants the show to go on forever, but the economic realities of the streaming world are creeping up on her.

"Everything from marketing budgets to episode counts are getting tighter so streaming services can continue making a profit."

While Jenner is said to be worried over the potential end of her cash cow, the insider claimed her daughters – including Kim Kardashian, 43, Khloé Kardashian, 40, and Kourtney Kardashian, 45 – aren't as concerned about the end of their TV reign.

The source said: "When it does happen, it will enable them to concentrate on other things.

"There's definitely a feeling they've squeezed the lemon long enough."

Over the last 17-years, the Kardashians have grown their empire from reality stars to powerful business owners.

Kim launched multiple ventures, including KKW Beauty and shapewear brand SKIMS, which is reportedly worth $4 billion.

The 43-year-old mother-of-four isn't the only entrepreneur in the family, either.

Eldest sister Kourtney started her blog-turned wellness brand Poosh in 2012 and later launched supplement gummy line Lemme. In 2016, Khloé co-founded "inclusive" clothing brand Good American.

Kylie Jenner rocked the beauty world in 2015 with her signature "lip kits" from her brand Kylie Cosmetics. Since then, she's launched a plethora of brands including Kylie Baby and Kylie Swim.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner took her on-screen talents to the runway, scoring deals with some of the biggest names in luxury fashion before launching her own alcohol line, 818 Tequila, in 2021.

Kris' youngest daughters also teamed up for their own clothing line, Kendall + Kylie Clothing Collection, when they were just teens in 2012.

Over the years the family has shared their ups, downs, fights and milestones – including weddings, pregnancies and scandals – with loyal viewers.

Most recently the 68-year-old matriarch opened up about the traumatic loss of her ovaries, which were removed after doctors discovered a tumor.

She told her daughters through tears: "I'm just really emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys.

"I'm emotional about it because that's where all my kids were conceived and that's where they were grown, in my tummy. And so [it's a] very sacred place to me. The emotional part for me is just having that gone."

