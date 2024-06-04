Her Final Words: Kris Jenner Reveals Last Conversation She Shared With Nicole Brown Simpson Before Shocking 1994 Murder
Kris Jenner recently revealed the final conversation she shared with her friend Nicole Brown Simpson before Brown’s devastating murder in 1994, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come nearly 30 years after Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman, were killed on June 12, 1994 in Los Angeles, Jenner opened up about the final words she shared with her late friend.
According to Jenner, the final conversation she shared with Brown was about the pair’s longtime friend Faye Resnick who, at the time of Brown and Goldman’s murders, had been battling a lengthy battle with substance abuse.
“Nicole said: ‘Okay, we are going to go visit Faye and make sure that somebody’s there for her every day,’” Jenner revealed in a new Lifetime documentary called The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson that premiered on Sunday night.
“So, she made a schedule for us,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued. “I remember it was Nicole’s day and Nicole and I spoke, and she goes: ‘No, Faye’s having a good day. I’m leaving. Your day is tomorrow.’”
According to Jenner, she and Brown never spoke again. Brown and Goldman were murdered shortly after the pair’s conservation about Resnick.
“That was the last day I spoke to her,” the Kardashians star lamented.
Meanwhile, Jenner also opened up about her friendship with Brown and how she reacted upon learning that Brown was murdered on that fateful night back in June 1994 in Los Angeles.
“You never get over losing a friend that way,” Jenner acknowledged in the new Lifetime documentary about Brown’s life and devastating death. “And I think I pack it down so far deep inside, you know? It’s been 30 years.”
“One of the worst days I’ve ever experienced,” Jenner concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jenner’s decision to reveal the final conversation she shared with Brown came nearly 30 years after Brown and Goldman were killed on June 12, 1994.
The new Lifetime documentary released on Sunday night also came two months after Brown’s ex-husband, O.J. Simpson, passed away in April from prostate cancer. He was 76.
Although Simpson was initially best known as an NFL star-turned-actor, he was later accused of being the one who brutally murdered Brown and Goldman in Los Angeles in June 1994.
Jenner’s then-husband, Robert Kardashian, served as one of Simpson’s defense attorneys during Simpson’s subsequent double murder trial.
While Simpson was ultimately acquitted of the double murder in October 1995 following the highly publicized eleven-month trial, he was later found liable for Brown and Goldman’s deaths in a civil trial in 1997.
Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to Brown and Goldman’s families.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” Simpson’s family announced on social media on the morning of April 11.
“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” Simpson’s family added at the time of his death.