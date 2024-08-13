Kylie Jenner Lifts Lid on ‘Baby Blues’ Nightmare After Both Her Pregnancies: ‘My Postpartum Depression Lasted A Year After Teen Birth’

Kylie Jenner was under serious scrutiny as a teen mother — six years later, the now successful businesswoman is giving a glimpse of what life actually looked like for her during those early years.

The Kardashians star admitted to suffering postpartum depression which lasted a year during both of her pregnancies, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Jenner — who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — said: “It hit me differently both times. Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about (typically).”