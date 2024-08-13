Your tip
Kylie Jenner Lifts Lid on ‘Baby Blues’ Nightmare After Both Her Pregnancies: ‘My Postpartum Depression Lasted A Year After Teen Birth’

Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner opened up about her Postpartum struggles.

By:

Aug. 13 2024, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner was under serious scrutiny as a teen mother — six years later, the now successful businesswoman is giving a glimpse of what life actually looked like for her during those early years.

The Kardashians star admitted to suffering postpartum depression which lasted a year during both of her pregnancies, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Jenner — who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — said: “It hit me differently both times. Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about (typically).”

Kyle Jenner
Source: MEGA

The mother of two revealed she suffered from prolonged Postpartum depression after giving birth to both of her children.

Despite “finally” feeling like herself again, Jenner’s memories of the “huge life change(s)” she endured becoming a young mother are crystal clear.

Recalling the mental anguish she went through after giving birth to Stormi, Jenner said: “I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year.

“Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard. I didn’t know how to dress.”

Jenner — who shares her two little ones with ex Travis Scott — admitted Stormi “wasn’t planned”, but doesn’t feel any regret for the timing.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Source: MEGA

Jenner has two children with ex Travis Scott: daughter Stormi and son Aire.

Speaking candidly, she said: “It happened, but obviously I knew that I wanted to have her. I wanted children so bad.”

The 27-year-old makeup mogul also admitted her post-baby hormones impacted her so much that she wasn’t able to decide on her son’s name until a year after his birth.

Her advice is to pick a name before giving birth.

Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Jenner also shut down recent weight loss concerns, in which the public has speculated the reality star is using Ozempic to lose weight.

Kylie Jenner
An emotional Jenner told British Vogue: “When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”

Jenner also admitted to giving her son a regal placeholder name before officially deciding on Aire.

Remembering a moment with her daughter, Jenner shared: “My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time and my daughter, still to this day, is like, ‘Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?’”

Jenner — who admitted to weighing 200 pounds during pregnancy— also slammed recent headlines speculating she was using Ozempic to lose her baby weight.

She admitted: “I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy. I see pictures (online) and people are accusing me of being on (Ozempic.)

“I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum. I’m like: ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60lbs both pregnancies?’”

Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Jenner, who recently turned 27, expressed her joy in knowing that her children "love (her) unconditionally".

Despite the seemingly never ending criticism, Jenner — and the rest of the Kardashian family — receives online, she said her children are all that matter at the end of the day.

Added Jenner: “No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day, I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally.

“They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’”

