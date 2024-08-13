Kylie Jenner Lifts Lid on ‘Baby Blues’ Nightmare After Both Her Pregnancies: ‘My Postpartum Depression Lasted A Year After Teen Birth’
Kylie Jenner was under serious scrutiny as a teen mother — six years later, the now successful businesswoman is giving a glimpse of what life actually looked like for her during those early years.
The Kardashians star admitted to suffering postpartum depression which lasted a year during both of her pregnancies, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Jenner — who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — said: “It hit me differently both times. Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about (typically).”
Despite “finally” feeling like herself again, Jenner’s memories of the “huge life change(s)” she endured becoming a young mother are crystal clear.
Recalling the mental anguish she went through after giving birth to Stormi, Jenner said: “I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year.
“Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard. I didn’t know how to dress.”
Jenner — who shares her two little ones with ex Travis Scott — admitted Stormi “wasn’t planned”, but doesn’t feel any regret for the timing.
Speaking candidly, she said: “It happened, but obviously I knew that I wanted to have her. I wanted children so bad.”
The 27-year-old makeup mogul also admitted her post-baby hormones impacted her so much that she wasn’t able to decide on her son’s name until a year after his birth.
Her advice is to pick a name before giving birth.
An emotional Jenner told British Vogue: “When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”
Jenner also admitted to giving her son a regal placeholder name before officially deciding on Aire.
Remembering a moment with her daughter, Jenner shared: “My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time and my daughter, still to this day, is like, ‘Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?’”
Jenner — who admitted to weighing 200 pounds during pregnancy— also slammed recent headlines speculating she was using Ozempic to lose her baby weight.
She admitted: “I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy. I see pictures (online) and people are accusing me of being on (Ozempic.)
“I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum. I’m like: ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60lbs both pregnancies?’”
Despite the seemingly never ending criticism, Jenner — and the rest of the Kardashian family — receives online, she said her children are all that matter at the end of the day.
Added Jenner: “No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day, I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally.
“They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’”
