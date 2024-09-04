Halle Berry 'Haunted by Past With Ex Olivier Martinez' — But Will 'Never' Give Up Her Brutal Custody Battle For Son

Halle Berry is "furious" she's still battling in court with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, eight years after their divorce.

An insider tells RadarOnline.com: "She's not going to sit around and keep quiet about this."

The Cloud Atlas star recently asked for sole custody of the 10-year-old son she shares with Martinez, 58.

In an August 16 filing, as this outlet reported, Berry, 58, alleged her ex "refuses to co-parent or communicate in a child-centered way".