Halle Berry claimed her twisted baby daddy Gabriel Aubry ruined her life with racism and psychological abuse — and claimed the handsome model carried on an incestuous affair for years, according to secret court papers newly obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Oscar winner Berry made the explosive accusations during the couple’s custody battle over their daughter, Nahla, and the records were hidden by their judge.

No-holds-barred Berry claimed Aubry used racial epithets and refused to recognize Nahla as biracial.

The 53-year-old actress also insisted her lover had carried on a sexual relationship with a family member, and the lasting trauma ruined their sex life.

“After the first six months of our relationship, our sex life diminished and after one year we had sex less than three times per year,” Halle testified, according to legal documents in the 2011 case. “[Gabriel] refused to either recognize or accept responsibility for these issues. Instead, he criticized my body in ways which are very demeaning to women … I finally convinced Petitioner to go to a joint therapist to address these issues.”

Berry also claimed Aubry — one of nine siblings — told her his incestuous relationship began while he was growing up and bouncing between foster homes. That relationship went on “for years,” until his partner ended it, Berry said in the court documents.

Berry also claimed Aubry had a history of psychological issues, including depression and social anxiety disorder, but refused to seek help, which contributed to ending their relationship in 2010.

Aubry’s attorney asked the court to strike much of Berry’s testimony from the record, calling her comments about incest “not relevant” and her account of Aubry’s temper either “misstates the facts, [had] no foundation” or were in breach of therapist-client privilege.

Aubry, 43, originally filed a legal motion to be recognized as now-11-year-old Nahla’s father in December 2010, leading to their court battle — and agreed to attend anger management in 2012.

A source said Aubry had been provoked by Berry, who subjected him to “nasty screaming fits.”

“Contrary to public perception, Halle has a particularly nasty temper, and she can be really controlling and ­vindictive,” the source said.

Berry moved on to date ­actor Olivier Martinez, who got into a brawl with Aubry in 2012, leaving Aubry with a black eye and severely ­swollen face.

Both men blamed the other for starting the fight, but no charges were filed.

Berry and Martinez married in July 2013, their son, Maceo, was born in October 2013 and they split two years later.

Berry and Aubry did not ­respond to Radar’s requests for comment.