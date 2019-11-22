Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bad Dad Claims: Halle Berry Alleged Ex Left Daughter Unsupervised Around Pool, Open Windows ‘Nahla could have lost her life,’ the actress said about Gabriel Aubry’s behavior.

The bad blood between Halle Berry and her first baby daddy, model Gabriel Aubry, was nastier than fans could have ever imagined.

As Radar first reported, the actress, 53, claimed in 2011 court documents that her ex once engaged in an incestuous relationship with a family member, hurled racist insults and called their biracial daughter, Nahla, “white.”

Now, Radar can reveal Berry claimed in the same filing that Aubry, 43, demonstrated “poor judgment” in his parenting that put their young daughter, now 11, at “serious risk.”

When the family was in a London hotel, “there was a situation that occurred…where Nahla could have lost her life over a simple issue,” Berry explained.

She claimed Aubry insisted on keeping the windows open, even though they were low to the ground and did not have any kind of child protection of screens.

“It seemed to me that Petitioner treated a simple issue callously and needlessly exposed Nahla to serious risk,” she wrote.

In another incident in London, she claimed he told a driver to operate the car at an “unsafe” speed to avoid photographers, even though Nahla was in the vehicle.

During another trip to South Africa, Berry alleged Aubry ignored Nahla while he was sitting at the computer. After a nanny realized the little girl had wandered off, she found her outside “by the pool’s edge.”

“I do not agree that Petitioner should have visitation with Nahla for any significant periods of time and that he certainly should not be around Nahla without a nanny present at all times,” Berry declared.

Amid her shocking accusations, Aubry allegedly had his own side of the story.

He claimed to have numerous emails, texts and voicemails from Berry capturing jealous rages, according to a 2011 Radar report.

Berry and Aubry dated for five years before their nasty split in 2010.

Though the couple fought for years, they now appear to be co-parenting without major problems.