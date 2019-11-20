Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Halle Berry Claims Ex Gabriel Aubry Insisted Daughter Was 'White'

As part of their nasty custody battle, Halle Berry claimed her baby daddy Gabriel Aubry used racial slurs in her presence, RadarOnline.com first revealed. Now, Radar can exclusively report the actress, 53, once accused her ex of making bizarre, disturbing comments about their young daughter Nahla’s race.

In a 2011 Los Angeles court filing made shortly before Nahla’s 3rd birthday, Berry said she believed Aubry, 43, was “fundamentally racist.”

“Shortly after Nahla was born, Petitioner often started saying that Nahla was not black that she was white,” Berry wrote in the sealed documents. “I would ask Petitioner how she could be white when she has a black mother. Petitioner responded that in his mind I was not black.”

She claimed he said he did not believe in the “one-drop” theory.

“While there are many theories, and I believe in this one, I was more surprised by Petitioner’s lack of awareness of multiracial issues and his apparent inflexibility to allow the decision to be our daughter’s,” she continued in the court papers. “Further, since this was the first time Petitioner made these revelations to me about my race and more importantly our daughter’s race, I was deeply disturbed.”

Neither Aubry nor Berry responded to Radar’s calls for comment.

Accusations of racist behavior have followed Aubry since 2011, when TMZ reported he called Berry the N-word in arguments.

As Radar previously reported, she also claimed in court documents he once had an incestuous relationship with a family member in his younger years.

Amid her accusations, Aubry allegedly claimed to have numerous emails, texts and voicemails from Berry capturing angry and jealous rages, according to a 2011 Radar report.

Berry and Aubry dated for five years before their split in 2010.

Though the couple fought bitterly over custody issues for years, they eventually came to a truce, and now appear to be co-parenting peacefully.