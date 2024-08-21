Halle Berry Brands Ex Olivier Martinez a ‘Worm’ in Text Message Correspondence Laid Bare in Bitter Court Fight Over 10-Year-Old Son

Halle Berry asked for sole custody of the son she shares with Olivier Martinez as text messages exposed in their bitter court battle revealed the actress used a worm emoji for her ex-husband's contact photo.

Case files exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com show Berry, 58, claimed her French actor ex, 58, "continues to refuse to be a productive and engaged co-parent and refuses to participate in joint decision making regarding our son", 10-year-old Maceo.

The Cloud Atlas star claimed this conduct has caused "detrimental harm to Maceo’s education...and emotional and psychological well-being."