Halle Berry Loses Bid to Force Olivier Martinez into Coparenting Therapy as She Accuses Ex of Turning Son, 10, Against Her

Halle Berry's bid for a court to order Olivier Martinez to attend coparenting therapy sessions was denied as the actress accused her ex of trying to turn their son against her, documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal.

Berry, 57, filed her request after Martinez, 58, allegedly failed to show up to meetings they were required to attend as part of their divorce agreement. She said the French actor was blowing off the sessions "because he wants to have the summer off", arguing he was "thereby thwarting the entire therapeutic process".