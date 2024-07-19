KRIS’ TRAUMA: Kardashians Momager Still Heartbroken Over Losing Ovaries – ‘That’s Where My Kids Were Grown’
Despite having six kids and hitting the age of 68, reality queen bee Kris Jenner was still heartbroken and in tears when she learned doctors found a tumor and needed to remove her ovaries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The chatty momager broke the news to her daughters saying: "I'm just really emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys."
The 68-year-old reality star added: "I'm emotional about it because that's where all my kids were conceived and that's where they were grown, in my tummy. And so [it's a] very sacred place to me."
"The emotional part for me is just having that gone."
Daughter Kim Kardashian, 43, felt her mom's heartbreak, saying: "To remove your ovaries is a really big deal."
The SKIMS founder explained: "I feel really sad for her, you know? I couldn't even imagine being in that situation and how, like, you would feel really scared to be going through that."
Sister Kourtney, 45, echoed Kim's comments: "It's like your womanly power. And it doesn't mean that it's, like, taking away who she is or what she's experienced. But I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it's created."
Meanwhile, step-sister Kendall Jenner, 28, was more practical, noting her mother's age.
Kendall shared: "I get it's, like, sad because they have brought all her kids into the world. But at the same time, what are we gonna use those for anymore? If they're potentially hurting you, let's get 'em out of there."
But fashionista Kris cheered up quickly when toyboy lover Corey Gamble, 43, gifted her with a costly jacket. On receiving the lavish gift that soothed her worries, Kris joked: "I'm not sad anymore. It's amazing how new clothes fix everything."
As this outlet reported, Kris shared the shocking news on her family's hit Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.
The matriarch revealed doctors told her it was the "best thing" to have her ovaries removed after a "little tumor" was discovered in the area.
An emotional Kris also broke the news to friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick, saying: "I'm going to have a hysterectomy. It started out as just getting some ovaries removed, and then today I got a phone call. They found something, we're here to fix it."
Kris noted: "I'm going to remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life."