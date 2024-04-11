O.J. Simpson Was Furious With Kris Jenner for Not Helping Repair His Hollywood Reputation Before His Death: Report
O.J. Simpson was reportedly upset with Kris Jenner in his final months of life. The ex-con was said to be fuming over his old pal not helping him regain his former A-list status after becoming a Hollywood pariah, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Simpson died on Wednesday at the age of 76 after a battle with prostate cancer.
According to a sensational report, Simpson wasn't happy with Jenner, the ex-wife of his late "dream team" attorney Robert Kardashian, who helped secure his acquittal in the 1994 murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.
"He's fed up with being avoided like the plague or outright ignored by celebrities — and he's convinced Kris could change all that by inviting him back into her inner circle," an insider revealed to the National Enquirer.
The reality TV momager, 67, was best friends with Nicole — and spies claimed she iced out the disgraced since his murder trial.
"He has tried everything to get Kris to let him back in. But she's made it clear she's got no time for him — and he's seeing red over it," the source noted.
Though the football Hall of Famer beat the criminal rap, he later lost a civil trial, where he was found responsible for the bloody twin killings and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victims' families.
O.J.'s name was dragged through the mud after he was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008 for a dust-up at a Las Vegas hotel and served nine years in a Nevada prison.
An insider squealed after the Naked Gun cutup was paroled in 2017, he was counting on media-savvy Kris to help rejuvenate his rock-bottom reputation — but his wishes fell on deaf ears!
"He doesn't understand why he was dropped from Kris' friends list. He wants her to help and exonerate his name from the murder of Nicole — or throw him a bone on Instagram or Twitter at the very least," the source said.
"By being so quiet and having nothing to do with him, it's not given anyone else in Hollywood a reason to pick up the phone or give him the time of day — at least that's how he sees it," the mole added.
Rumors have swirled for years that O.J. — and not his late attorney pal Kardashian — is the biological father of Khloé Kardashian. Both Kris and O.J. denied the paternity claim, but sources claim the late NFL star thought gossip would make great fodder for a talk show appearance.
"He's fixated on clearing the air," the source blabbed. "But anyone can tell he's a very angry and opinionated soul — and she's right in staying away."