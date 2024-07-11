Kris Jenner Undergoes Hysterectomy to Remove Tumor on Ovary — Then Teases Wedding Plans With BF Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner recently revealed she has received a hysterectomy after doctors discovered a tumor on her ovary – before the famous "momager" teased wedding plans with her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kris, 68, shared the hysterectomy news during the latest episode of the hit Hulu series The Kardashians. The Kardashian matriarch was told it was the “best thing” to have her ovaries removed after a “little tumor” was found in the area.