Kris Jenner Undergoes Hysterectomy to Remove Tumor on Ovary — Then Teases Wedding Plans With BF Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner recently revealed she has received a hysterectomy after doctors discovered a tumor on her ovary.

Jul. 11 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Kris Jenner recently revealed she has received a hysterectomy after doctors discovered a tumor on her ovary – before the famous "momager" teased wedding plans with her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kris, 68, shared the hysterectomy news during the latest episode of the hit Hulu series The Kardashians. The Kardashian matriarch was told it was the “best thing” to have her ovaries removed after a “little tumor” was found in the area.

The famous "momager" teased wedding plans with her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

She told close friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick: “I'm going to have a hysterectomy.

“It started out as just getting some ovaries removed, and then today I got a phone call. They found something, we're here to fix it.

“I'm going to remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life.”

The mom-of-six – whose children include Kourtney Kardashian, 45, Kim Kardashian, 43, Khloé Kardashian, 40, Rob Kardashian, 37, Kendall Jenner, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 26 – admitted she was “very emotional” about the sudden procedure.

The mom-of-six admitted she was “very emotional” about the sudden procedure.

She later told the camera: “I'm very emotional about it, because when you're young, you start talking about wanting a family.

“It was all we talked about literally for 40, 50 years. So, here we are now talking about it again and it's the other side of the process.”

Kim and Khloé worked to cheer their mom up in the wake of the hysterectomy news. Last week’s episode of The Kardashians showed the sisters present Kris with a cake reading: 'It's not ovary yet.’

The SKIMS founder also confessed: “My mom is pretty sad about having to lose her ovaries and I think we just need to make it into a positive moment and bring her something to cheer her up and just celebrate the amazing work those ovaries have done.”

Kim and Khloé worked to cheer their mom up in the wake of the hysterectomy news.

Kris then teased wedding plans with her longtime lover Corey Gamble, 43, during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2014, and murmurs of a possible engagement started in February 2023 after Kris was spotted flashing a $1.2 million diamond ring on Valentine’s Day.

The twice-divorced socialite teased a wedding with Gamble while she was filling pals Hilton and Resnick in on her hysterectomy procedure.

Kris teased wedding plans with her longtime lover Corey Gamble, 43.

Hilton quipped: “I thought you were going to tell me you’re getting married.”

Kris, laughing, responded: “I mean, not right this very second. I mean, you guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married. So maybe when I’m 70!”

Kris first married Robert Kardashian Sr. in 1978. They welcomed four children together – Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob – before divorcing in 1991.

She then married Caitlyn Jenner in 1991 and welcomed Kendall and Kylie before the couple split in 2013.

