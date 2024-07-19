SCANDOVAL COURT TWIST: Tom Sandoval Wants to Scrap Lawsuit Against Ariana Madix, Says He Fired His Attorney — Holds No 'Ill Will' Toward Ex

Tom Sandoval fired one of his attorneys and wants to drop his new lawsuit against his ex, Ariana Madix, after learning "what this action actually means".

RadarOnline.com told you earlier this week that Sandoval, 42, filed a complaint accusing Madix, 39, of breaking into his phone to access the explicit videos of Rachel Leviss that led to the former couple's infamous split on Vanderpump Rules.

He alleged that his co-star sent copies of the videos to Leviss and "third parties" without his "authorization or permission".