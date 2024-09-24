Kim Kardashian's Co-Parenting Panic: Reality Star Dispatching 'Trusted Nannies and Security' When Kids Stay With Ex Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori
She has become increasingly worried about her four children spending time with their erratic father.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Kim Kardashian has started to dispatch "trusted nannies and her own security" to supervise her kids when they go away with Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori.
An insider said: "Kim never lets the kids go away with Kanye without trusted nannies and her own security."
The source continued: "There is a very tight schedule – what time they go to bed, what they eat, when they eat, how much sugar they have.
"Exactly where they go and how crowded those places are."
West later married architectural designer Censori, 29, in a secret ceremony less than two months after he finalized his divorce from the Kardashians star in November 2022.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the controversial Donda rapper and his much younger wife have raised eyebrows on nearly every trip and outing they've taken since their marriage two years ago.
Censori has come under fire for the "risky" outfits she wears while out and about with West, and the pair were banned for life from a boat company last year after allegedly engaging in a lewd act on a vessel in Venice, Italy.
But an insider also said West has started "countering" Kardashian's approach to their children's public exposure – especially after the billionaire SKIMS founder started involving their kids in her reality TV show and social media.
A source told The Sun: "Kanye is playing Kim at her own game – he's against her putting the kids on the family reality show and on TikTok, so he's put them on stage.
"She's always saying they like being on TV – well, he's hitting back and saying they like being onstage.
"Everyone thinks it's his new way to get publicity and make people pay attention to him – like how he parades Bianca around."
The former couple's oldest child North joined her father onstage in South Korea last month for a concert at Goyang Stadium.
Thousands of fans reportedly cheered the preteen on during her performance in Goyang, but the concert is said to have worried Kardashian even more.
A source claimed Kardashian is "concerned" about what North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm are "exposed" to when with West and Censori and "wants a sit-down meeting urgently" to "discuss co-parenting and put some new ground rules in place".
The insider said: "Kim is constantly getting more and more alarmed about the stories she sees coming out about Kanye and Bianca.
"Every week it's something different and she fears it's no longer a healthy environment for the younger kids to be in.
"It's not like she's even in contact with Kanye directly – they either speak through nannies, Kris (Jenner) or lawyers – but North sends her pictures and videos when she's with her dad.
"It's like Kim wants to see with her own eyes what's going on – she's saying she wants a sit-down meeting urgently with both of them to discuss co-parenting and put some new ground rules in place."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kardashian and West's teams for comment.
