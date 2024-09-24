Justin Timberlake's Star Power 'Got Him Special Treatment in DWI Case': 'If He'd Been Joe the Plumber, It Would Have Played Out a Lot Differently!'

Justin Timberlake apparently played his celebrity card in the New York courtroom, which insiders claimed helped him escape jail time after his recent brush with the law.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Cry Me a River singer convinced prosecutors and the judge overseeing his case to agree to a slap-on-the-wrist plea deal.

He pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, a much less serious offense than the one he was originally charged with – driving while intoxicated.