Justin Timberlake's Star Power 'Got Him Special Treatment in DWI Case': 'If He'd Been Joe the Plumber, It Would Have Played Out a Lot Differently'
Justin Timberlake apparently played his celebrity card in the New York courtroom, which insiders claimed helped him escape jail time after his recent brush with the law.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Cry Me a River singer convinced prosecutors and the judge overseeing his case to agree to a slap-on-the-wrist plea deal.
He pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, a much less serious offense than the one he was originally charged with – driving while intoxicated.
Legal sources claimed the change is yet another example of A-listers getting treated differently than the average person in the celebrity-studded Hamptons.
The insider said: "Stars are among the biggest draws out there.
"The last thing local officials need is for them to go away because they're being targeted by cops. It's bad for business."
New York defense attorney Peter Gleason added: "The ugly truth is that celebrity does play a role in criminal proceedings.
"If [Justin] had been Joe the plumber, things may have played out much differently."
Sources close to the case said the singer, 43, lost his driving privileges in New York State for 90 days. This punishment kicked in automatically when he refused to take a Breathalyzer test after being pulled over on June 18.
Timberlake was also ordered to complete 25 hours of community service within one year, pay a fine of up to $500 and issue a court-ordered apology.
During his arraignment, the judge also thanked the former Mousketeer for speaking from the heart and inquired how the court could be sure Timberlake would not make the same mistake again.
He responded that he could say with "the utmost honesty I won't be back here again," before he jokingly clarified he did not mean Sag Harbor because he loves the city.
Following his time in court, a somber-looking Justin appeared outside – flanked by his lawyers – and spoke to the media.
Timberlake said: "This is a mistake that I made but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake.
Before he doubled down on his original "one drink" claim.
He added: "Even one drink — don't get behind the wheel of the car."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Timberlake was pulled over after blowing through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road.
Timberlake told the officer, who didn't recognize him, he'd only had "one martini" before getting behind the wheel.
He also reportedly said his arrest would "ruin the tour."
Just like most celebrities, Timberlake's brush with the law didn't slow down his career.
Following his time in court, he was announced as the headliner of a major music festival and added European dates to his latest tour.
