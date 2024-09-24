Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake's Star Power 'Got Him Special Treatment in DWI Case': 'If He'd Been Joe the Plumber, It Would Have Played Out a Lot Differently'

Justin Timberlake's Star Power 'Got Him Special Treatment in DWI Case': 'If He'd Been Joe the Plumber, It Would Have Played Out a Lot Differently!'
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake's charges would not have been reduced if he was a normal person and not a celebrity claims sources.

By:

Sept. 23 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Justin Timberlake apparently played his celebrity card in the New York courtroom, which insiders claimed helped him escape jail time after his recent brush with the law.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Cry Me a River singer convinced prosecutors and the judge overseeing his case to agree to a slap-on-the-wrist plea deal.

He pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, a much less serious offense than the one he was originally charged with – driving while intoxicated.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlakes star power special treatment dwi case
Source: MEGA

Timberlake was pulled over after blowing through a stop sign.

Legal sources claimed the change is yet another example of A-listers getting treated differently than the average person in the celebrity-studded Hamptons.

The insider said: "Stars are among the biggest draws out there.

"The last thing local officials need is for them to go away because they're being targeted by cops. It's bad for business."

justin timberlakes star power special treatment dwi case
Source: MEGA

His arrest came after he had dinner with some friends at a Sag Harbor hotel and left around 12:30 a.m.

Article continues below advertisement

New York defense attorney Peter Gleason added: "The ugly truth is that celebrity does play a role in criminal proceedings.

"If [Justin] had been Joe the plumber, things may have played out much differently."

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears battling to find justin timberlake star for biopic
Source: MEGA

Timberlake reportedly told the officer, "I had one martini, and I followed my friends home".

Sources close to the case said the singer, 43, lost his driving privileges in New York State for 90 days. This punishment kicked in automatically when he refused to take a Breathalyzer test after being pulled over on June 18.

Timberlake was also ordered to complete 25 hours of community service within one year, pay a fine of up to $500 and issue a court-ordered apology.

Article continues below advertisement

During his arraignment, the judge also thanked the former Mousketeer for speaking from the heart and inquired how the court could be sure Timberlake would not make the same mistake again.

He responded that he could say with "the utmost honesty I won't be back here again," before he jokingly clarified he did not mean Sag Harbor because he loves the city.

MORE ON:
Justin Timberlake

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlakes drivers license suspended dui pleads not guiltypp
Source: MEGA

According to the police report, Timberlake refused a Breathalyzer test three times.

Following his time in court, a somber-looking Justin appeared outside – flanked by his lawyers – and spoke to the media.

Timberlake said: "This is a mistake that I made but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake.

Article continues below advertisement

Before he doubled down on his original "one drink" claim.

He added: "Even one drink — don't get behind the wheel of the car."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Timberlake was pulled over after blowing through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Justin Timberlake
Source: MEGA

He eventually pleaded guilty to a non-criminal offense.

Timberlake told the officer, who didn't recognize him, he'd only had "one martini" before getting behind the wheel.

He also reportedly said his arrest would "ruin the tour."

Just like most celebrities, Timberlake's brush with the law didn't slow down his career.

Following his time in court, he was announced as the headliner of a major music festival and added European dates to his latest tour.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.