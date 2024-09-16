Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake's 'Career at Risk of Blowing Up' Over Defiant Defense of DWI Case: 'It Speaks to Dark Side of His Personality!'

Composite photo of Justin Timberlake.
Source: MEGA

Sources reveal Justin Timberlake's defiant initial defense of his DWI could have lasting consequences on his career.

By:

Sept. 16 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Pop star Justin Timberlake has lost fans and industry supporters with his defiant defense of his DWI arrest.

RadarOnline.com can reveal sources now claim the singer's attitude in the wake of his arrest has threatened to blow up his career.

Only when presented with a plea deal, which lowered his charges, did Timberlake, 43, publicly admit he made a "mistake" getting behind the wheel after drinking with friends.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlakes drivers license suspended dui pleads not guiltypp
Source: MEGA

Timberlake was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in Sag Harbor, New York, on June 18.

Sources said: "This is a case of Justin's Type-A, never-back-down personality getting the best of him and causing real damage.

"He has some really experienced publicists and managers offering sound advice, but he's not listening to them."

Typically, showbiz insiders have suggested the best thing to do in cases like Timberlake's is to admit guilt, apologize and take responsibility for what happened. But the singer appeared to deflect responsibility when he attempted to have his case tossed.

Article continues below advertisement
informant sag harbor hotel called cops justin timberlake dwi
Source: By: MEGA

Timberlake initially insisted he only had one drink and was not driving drunk.

Article continues below advertisement

Moreover, Timberlake has attempted to make light of the situation by cracking jokes during a recent tour stop in Boston.

He told the crowd: "So, uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving? No, I'm just kidding."

An insider said: "This kind of behavior really speaks to the dark side of his personality.

"He's a guy who loves a fight, even when he should know it's a losing battle."

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake
Source: MEGA

Timberlake accepted a plea deal for a lower charge and pleaded guilty last week.

MORE ON:
Justin Timberlake
Article continues below advertisement

The SexyBack singer made headlines in June when he was pulled over in Long Island's posh Sag Harbor after allegedly running a stop sign. Police claimed the 43-year-old had glassy, bloodshot eyes and breath that had "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" in addition to slurred speech and an unsteady walk.

He told the arresting officer he's only consumed one drink and pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Sources added: "This arrest has already spoiled some of his career plans – and now his overzealous defense is on the verge of absolutely destroying his reputation.

"There are a lot of people begging Justin to not go down this road."

Article continues below advertisement
qthemusic/justin timberlake
Source: MEGA

Timberlake finally admitted he made a 'mistake' at his sentencing hearing.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Timberlake's insistence about not driving impaired, his arrest report revealed he failed multiple field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer on three occasions. As a result, his license was suspended in New York at a previous hearing.

After sources said his defense threatened to cost him his career, Timberlake finally admitted at a sentencing hearing last week he made a "mistake".

His sentence had been lowered from DWI to Driving While Ability Impaired.

Article continues below advertisement

Outside of the courthouse, Timberlake addressed reporters.

He said: "I try to hold myself to a very high standard of myself. And this was not that. This was not that.

"I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I've had some time to reflect on that.

"What I'd like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car. There are so many alternatives – call a friend, take an Uber, there are many travel apps, take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I'm hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have."

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.