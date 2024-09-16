Justin Timberlake's 'Career at Risk of Blowing Up' Over Defiant Defense of DWI Case: 'It Speaks to Dark Side of His Personality!'
Pop star Justin Timberlake has lost fans and industry supporters with his defiant defense of his DWI arrest.
RadarOnline.com can reveal sources now claim the singer's attitude in the wake of his arrest has threatened to blow up his career.
Only when presented with a plea deal, which lowered his charges, did Timberlake, 43, publicly admit he made a "mistake" getting behind the wheel after drinking with friends.
Sources said: "This is a case of Justin's Type-A, never-back-down personality getting the best of him and causing real damage.
"He has some really experienced publicists and managers offering sound advice, but he's not listening to them."
Typically, showbiz insiders have suggested the best thing to do in cases like Timberlake's is to admit guilt, apologize and take responsibility for what happened. But the singer appeared to deflect responsibility when he attempted to have his case tossed.
Moreover, Timberlake has attempted to make light of the situation by cracking jokes during a recent tour stop in Boston.
He told the crowd: "So, uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving? No, I'm just kidding."
An insider said: "This kind of behavior really speaks to the dark side of his personality.
"He's a guy who loves a fight, even when he should know it's a losing battle."
- Justin Timberlake Makes Groveling Apology Outside Court After Pleading Guilty in DWI Case — and Warns the World: 'Take an Uber... Even if You've Only Had One Drink'
- Justin Timberlake Lands Deal to Get Slap on the Wrist in DWI Case
- Booze and Vape Ban: Desperate Justin Timberlake's Marital Promise to Jessica Biel in Wake of DWI — as He Confesses He's 'Gotten Into Some Bad Habits'
The SexyBack singer made headlines in June when he was pulled over in Long Island's posh Sag Harbor after allegedly running a stop sign. Police claimed the 43-year-old had glassy, bloodshot eyes and breath that had "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" in addition to slurred speech and an unsteady walk.
He told the arresting officer he's only consumed one drink and pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated.
Sources added: "This arrest has already spoiled some of his career plans – and now his overzealous defense is on the verge of absolutely destroying his reputation.
"There are a lot of people begging Justin to not go down this road."
Despite Timberlake's insistence about not driving impaired, his arrest report revealed he failed multiple field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer on three occasions. As a result, his license was suspended in New York at a previous hearing.
After sources said his defense threatened to cost him his career, Timberlake finally admitted at a sentencing hearing last week he made a "mistake".
His sentence had been lowered from DWI to Driving While Ability Impaired.
Outside of the courthouse, Timberlake addressed reporters.
He said: "I try to hold myself to a very high standard of myself. And this was not that. This was not that.
"I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I've had some time to reflect on that.
"What I'd like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car. There are so many alternatives – call a friend, take an Uber, there are many travel apps, take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I'm hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.