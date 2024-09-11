Barron Trump Kicks Off Classes at NYU — Led by Professors Who Branded His Dad Donald 'Threat to U.S.'
Barron Trump has kickstarted life at his NYU campus – days after the school's dean branded his father a "threat" to the United States.
The 6ft9in student has enrolled in the Stern School of Business at the Greenwich Village campus, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But J.P. Eggers, the interim dean, was one of 1,400 signatories to a letter titled It's Time for America's Business Leaders to Speak Out Against the Threat Trump Poses to Our Republic.
The letter, written in October 2020 and drafted by Professor Deepak Malhotra of Harvard Business School, intended to drum up support for the belief Donald Trump "is unfit to lead and is a threat to the Republic", declaring it would be "unacceptable and immoral to remain silent".
As well as Eggers, over 20 of NYU's other employees at the time signed the letter.
Eggers was appointed interim dean of the business school on July 1 after previously working as a professor of management and organizations dating back to July 2008.
He also served as Vice Dean for MBA and Graduate Programs from 2018 to 2024.
Trump, who faced Kamala Harris, 59, in their first debate ahead of the November election in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, gushed about his son's acceptance last week.
The former president said: "He was accepted to a lot of colleges.
"He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU."
Barron, 18, is the former president's youngest son with 54-year-old wife Melania and he graduated from Palm Beach's Oxbridge Academy in May.
According to his father, Barron considered Pennsylvania University's Wharton School, the world's first collegiate business school which former President Trump himself attended in the late 1960s, but instead opted for NYU – situated near Trump Tower in Manhattan.
Speaking to DailyMail.com, Trump said: "It's a very high quality place. He liked it. He liked the school.
"We liked NYU. I've known NYU for a long time, but it's one of the highest rated.
"I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that.
"We went for Stern.
"He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great."
Barron will continue to push his passion for soccer at NYU, having previously played for MLS side DC United's youth teams.
Plus, Trump says his son will continue to play a key part in his presidential campaign – believing Barron can connect with Gen Z voters.
Trump, 78, added: "He knows so much about it.
"Adin Ross, you know, I mean, I do some people that I wasn't so familiar with, different generation.
"He knows every one of them. And we've had tremendous success."
