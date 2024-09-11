Barron Trump Kicks Off Classes at NYU — Led by Professors Who Branded His Dad Donald 'Threat to U.S.'

Barron Trump has kickstarted life at his NYU campus – days after the school's dean branded his father a "threat" to the United States.

The 6ft9in student has enrolled in the Stern School of Business at the Greenwich Village campus, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But J.P. Eggers, the interim dean, was one of 1,400 signatories to a letter titled It's Time for America's Business Leaders to Speak Out Against the Threat Trump Poses to Our Republic.