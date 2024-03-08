Bidding War Erupting Over Damon Dash's Interest in Roc-A-Fella Records After He Loses Ownership in Court

Two "prominent" rappers hailing from New York have expressed their desire to buy the interest that Damon Dash has in Roc-A-Fella Records after the record exec was ordered to sell his shares for allegedly refusing to pay a hefty judgment, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

RadarOnline.com told you first that Dash was hit with the verdict from a New York judge for not fulfilling a $823k judgment to movie producer Josh Webber, who successfully sued him for defamation and copyright infringement following a dispute over the 2016 film Dear Frank.