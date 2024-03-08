Bidding War Erupting Over Damon Dash's Interest in Roc-A-Fella Records After He Loses Ownership in Court
Two "prominent" rappers hailing from New York have expressed their desire to buy the interest that Damon Dash has in Roc-A-Fella Records after the record exec was ordered to sell his shares for allegedly refusing to pay a hefty judgment, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
RadarOnline.com told you first that Dash was hit with the verdict from a New York judge for not fulfilling a $823k judgment to movie producer Josh Webber, who successfully sued him for defamation and copyright infringement following a dispute over the 2016 film Dear Frank.
Despite pushback from Jay Z who objected to the auction along with Roc-A-Fella Records co-owner Kareem "Biggs" Burke, the judge determined that Dash's one-third ownership of the famed record label is personal property that can be seized.
In a statement shared with RadarOnline.com, Webber's powerhouse attorney Chris Brown clarified there "will be three judgments totaling approximately $1,000,000 including interest that may be satisfied with the sale of Damon Dash's one-third interest in Roc-a-Fella Records, Inc."
The legal drama first kicked off between 2016 and 2018 when Webber and his Muddy Waters Pictures axed Dash as the film's director because he was allegedly unfit for the role.
Dash allegedly claimed it was his feature film that Weber hijacked and began shopping the crime thriller to outlets like BET under a new title: The List. Weber fired back by successfully suing Dash in federal court but was unable to collect on the 2022 judgment.
Attorney Brown tells us that Dash "no control over the auction process" and those reaching out to [Dash] personally with the hopes of purchasing the shares "need to know they are barking up the wrong tree" as Dash did not create the auction and is "simply a judgment debtor along for the ride."
"I was recently informed that the Office of Child Support Services (New York City has added a lien to the auction in the amount of $123,562.37 for unpaid child support," Brown shared, adding that Dash is also facing a judgment in another case for $30k pending in California. "This too will be added," he stated. "Buyer beware when it comes to Damon Dash."
Brown explained that his office and the U.S. Marshal are in control of this process, and RadarOnline.com has learned the attorney is negotiating with "various entities to sell the judgments that are the focal point of the auction."
Brown said his team has heard from two NY rappers who fully intend to complete the auction process, but the "present leading candidates to purchase the judgements are World One TV and another network." He stated that both are willing to pay "an amount in excess of the judgments, understanding the value of this once in a lifetime opportunity."