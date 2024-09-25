Your tip
Jailed Diddy ‘So Paranoid Enemies Will Poison Him to Death’ He is Starving Himself in Cell Of ‘Hellhole’ Prison

Source: MEGA; Screenshot from NewsNation

Larry Levine (right) says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (left) is refusing to eat while in jail due to paranoia of someone poisoning him.

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Paranoia has reportedly consumed Sean “Diddy” Combs while in prison, and he now is refusing to eat jail food in the belief someone may try to poison him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Larry Levine, who was previously sentenced at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where Combs is being housed, said he has a “source” with knowledge of the situation on the inside.

Source: MEGA

Diddy's bodyguard claims Diddy has secret tapes from his infamous parties.

Speaking with with Ashleigh Banfield from NewsNation, Levine said, “Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies.”

Levine also claimed that Diddy is reportedly not eating due to fear and paranoia that he now has a target on his back.

Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges on September 16.

“If somebody got to one of the correctional officers, and this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money,” Levine alleged.

As RadarOnline.com reported, 54-year-old Diddy was arrested at a New York City hotel on September 16.

Source: MEGA

Combs' paranoia has reportedly been on high alert in prison, fearing someone will poison him, source claims.

In the indictment, prosecutors alleged the music mogul "created a criminal enterprise" in which he "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct".

Prosecutors alleged Diddy used drugs, violence and the power of his status to "lure female victims" into extended sex acts called "freak offs".

Source: NewsNation/YouTube

Larry Levine said Combs is 'really, really paranoid' and doesn't know who to trust in jail.

Levine told NewsNation, “He's really, really paranoid. He's really, really scared. Doesn't know what to think, he doesn't know who to trust or what to believe.”

Diddy reportedly has had a religious visit and a meeting with a dietician since he was placed in custody, as well as several visits daily from a mental health physician. “He's still on suicide watch," Levine claimed, adding that "a shrink is coming to see him several times a day.”

Diddy is being held in isolation and Levine said that likely means the food he is receiving is cold and grim.

“They feed the people in the shoe last,” Levine said, alleging. “The food is bland, it's a lot of carbohydrates. It fills you up but you get sick eating it. There's mold in a lot of that food. Maybe he got sick from the food, that's another possibility.”

Combs has been denied bail twice and remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

