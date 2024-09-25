Jailed Diddy ‘So Paranoid Enemies Will Poison Him to Death’ He is Starving Himself in Cell Of ‘Hellhole’ Prison
Paranoia has reportedly consumed Sean “Diddy” Combs while in prison, and he now is refusing to eat jail food in the belief someone may try to poison him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Larry Levine, who was previously sentenced at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where Combs is being housed, said he has a “source” with knowledge of the situation on the inside.
Speaking with with Ashleigh Banfield from NewsNation, Levine said, “Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies.”
Levine also claimed that Diddy is reportedly not eating due to fear and paranoia that he now has a target on his back.
“If somebody got to one of the correctional officers, and this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money,” Levine alleged.
As RadarOnline.com reported, 54-year-old Diddy was arrested at a New York City hotel on September 16.
In the indictment, prosecutors alleged the music mogul "created a criminal enterprise" in which he "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct".
Prosecutors alleged Diddy used drugs, violence and the power of his status to "lure female victims" into extended sex acts called "freak offs".
Levine told NewsNation, “He's really, really paranoid. He's really, really scared. Doesn't know what to think, he doesn't know who to trust or what to believe.”
Diddy reportedly has had a religious visit and a meeting with a dietician since he was placed in custody, as well as several visits daily from a mental health physician. “He's still on suicide watch," Levine claimed, adding that "a shrink is coming to see him several times a day.”
Diddy is being held in isolation and Levine said that likely means the food he is receiving is cold and grim.
“They feed the people in the shoe last,” Levine said, alleging. “The food is bland, it's a lot of carbohydrates. It fills you up but you get sick eating it. There's mold in a lot of that food. Maybe he got sick from the food, that's another possibility.”
Combs has been denied bail twice and remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
