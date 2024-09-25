Jaded Johnny Depp Launches Into Bitter Blast Over Amber Heard 'Televised Soap Opera' Court Battle — and Admits He'll 'Never Forget' Trauma

Depp also rambled about how he identifies with anyone in crises: "So to see these people all on the... teetering on the verge of earning their stripes, desperate to speak but unable to... in a way."

The Edward Scissorhands actor found himself blacklisted from Hollywood in the wake of his split from Aquaman star Heard.

During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, he sneered: "Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood.

"I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself."

Depp – who is said to have had his "rotting" teeth fixed as part of the start of a dramatic new makeover that is set to involve gruelling workouts and plastic surgery – marked his 60th birthday in 2023, and sources said he’s “moved on” from his personal dramas.

One insider added: "In the last year, he’s been able to touch all these different parts of his life that he hadn't been able to do that much before because he was so busy dealing with the matters tied to the Amber trial.

"It's nice for him to be an artist first and foremost."