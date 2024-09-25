Ailing Bruce Springsteen Reveals Dying Wish Days After Hitting 75 — Following Agonizing 'Monster Illness' That Forced Him to Axe E-Street Gigs

The grizzled rocker, who marked the milestone on September 23 after spending years battling to stay trim and fit to get through his marathon E-Street Band gigs, said he wants to shuffle off while doing what he does best – performing.

He said: "Since I was 16, playing live has been a deep and lasting part of who I am and how I justify my existence here on Earth.

"I plan on continuing until the wheels fall off, and for as long as the audience will follow me. That's my job."

Springsteen makes the poignant admission in the upcoming documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

The blue collar hero – whose wife Patti Scialfa, 71, recently revealed her blood cancer battle – released his debut album Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. in 1973 and has performed with nearly the same band line-up for 40 years.

In August, he promised his fans that he won’t be slowing down, declaring at a show in Philadelphia: "We've been around 50 f------ years, and we ain't quitting! We ain't doing no farewell tour bulls---! Jesus Christ! No farewell tour for the E Street Band!"