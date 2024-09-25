Dark High Life of Diddy's 'Rape Accused Bodyguard' Big Joe' Exposed: Parties on Yachts With Booze-Covered Naked Women and Megastars

Thalia Graves accused Sherman and the music mogul of raping her when she was 25-years-old at Bad Boys studios in New York in 2001.

In her lawsuit, Graves claimed the two men drugged her before the assault.

She further alleged the pair filmed the vile act and later shared the recording, selling it as pornography.

Sherman not only denied Graves' accusations, but claimed he "doesn't know" her and branded the lawsuit a "money grab" amid Combs' arrest for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.