Dark High Life of Diddy's 'Rape Accused Bodyguard' Big Joe' Exposed: Parties on Yachts With Booze-Covered Naked Women and Megastars
Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-bodyguard showed off his dark exploits online for years.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Joseph "Big Joe" Sherman shared photos of himself with booze, half-naked women and A-listers on yachts.
The revelation about Sherman flaunting his wild lifestyle came as a new lawsuit was filed against Combs, 54, and his former bodyguard on Tuesday.
Thalia Graves accused Sherman and the music mogul of raping her when she was 25-years-old at Bad Boys studios in New York in 2001.
In her lawsuit, Graves claimed the two men drugged her before the assault.
She further alleged the pair filmed the vile act and later shared the recording, selling it as pornography.
Sherman not only denied Graves' accusations, but claimed he "doesn't know" her and branded the lawsuit a "money grab" amid Combs' arrest for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He added: "'I know for a fact that this is a money grab. I've never seen this lady. Don't have any tape of her like she says I have. I've never seen her. I never did anything with her. I don't know, none of this. I don't even know this lady."
Sherman also claimed he had "no relationship whatsoever" with Combs, despite numerous photos of the two men together.
While the former bodyguard has not worked for the music mogul for years, he frequently shared photos partying with celebrities in the 1990s who were also connected to Combs, including Bruce Willis, Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, and the late singer Aaliyah.
According to the Daily Mail, which obtained some of the photos from Sherman's Instagram before he set it to private, one photo featured the ex-bodyguard pouring alcohol on a half-naked woman as she straddled him on a boat.
He was also said to frequently write about being loyal to his past employers and keeping their secrets over his 30 years of providing security detail for celebrities.
Sherman further claimed he was being roped into Combs' salacious allegations and insisted he had no relationship with the rapper.
The former celebrity bodyguard said: "I'm being crucified and tortured for something I had nothing to do with me and me and Mr. Combs was not even friends. We had no relationship whatsoever. I have not been around Diddy for 24 years."
According to Graves' lawsuit, she was dating one of Combs' former employees when she was lured into a meeting with the mogul, who allegedly wanted to "discuss her boyfriend’s supposed performance issues".
She claims Sherman and Combs "sequestered her" and gave her a drink "likely laced with a drug that eventually caused her briefly to lose consciousness".
After ingesting the beverage, Graves alleged she woke up bound and restrained before Combs and Sherman raped her.
Sherman further denied the allegation and claimed he was named in the lawsuit because "everyone" who was around Combs has been targeted as a result of his arrest.
He said: "The problem with this right now is, no matter what people like me say, Diddy is in such turmoil and everybody who was ever around him is being blamed for anything he did. Anyone who was around him is automatically guilty.
"So, I understand that no matter what I say out my mouth, the public and people in the media is going to say I'm guilty and I'm a monster and I did this. But as long as I know in my heart and eyes that I had nothing to do with this, I'm fine.
"I can take a lie detector test any day of the week with any office of the law."
