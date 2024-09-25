Trump Assassination Files Revealed: 134-Page Report into Deadly Rally Shooting Reveals Bungling Secret Service Agents Missed String of Chances to Stop Carnage

Donald Trump nearly lost his life at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania after a "catastrophic" series of blunders by the Secret Service, a bombshell Senate report on the incident has revealed.

RadarOnline.com reviewed the 134-page report blaming "foreseeable" and "preventable" failures within the agency for allowing a 20-year-old would-be assassin to fire seven bullets toward the former president in July.

The Senate committee tasked with probing the incident did not hold back in their critique of the agency, with Sen. Richard Blumenthal calling the response "a perfect storm of stunning failure" and Sen. Rand Paul blaming "an inexcusable dereliction of duty" for the bloodshed in Butler.