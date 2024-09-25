Death-Dodging Donald Trump Facing 'Big, Real and Specific' Assassination Threats From Iran — as His 'Wannabe Killer' Ryan Routh Charged Over Shooting Attempt

He has narrowly survived two assassination attempts in the last three months.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Donald Trump has been briefed by U.S. intelligence officials about "real and specific assassination threats" posed by the government of Iran – as suspect Ryan Wesley Routh is charged with attempting to kill the former president.

The Trump campaign, in a statement released Wednesday, said: "President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States."