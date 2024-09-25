Death-Dodging Donald Trump Facing 'Big, Real and Specific' Assassination Threats From Iran — as His 'Wannabe Killer' Ryan Routh Charged Over Shooting Attempt
He has narrowly survived two assassination attempts in the last three months.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Donald Trump has been briefed by U.S. intelligence officials about "real and specific assassination threats" posed by the government of Iran – as suspect Ryan Wesley Routh is charged with attempting to kill the former president.
The Trump campaign, in a statement released Wednesday, said: "President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States."
It continued: "Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months, and law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference.
"Make no mistake, the terror regime in Iran loves the weakness of Kamala Harris, and is terrified of the strength and resolve of President Trump.
"He will let nothing stop him or get in his way to fight for the American people and to Make America Great Again."
U.S. intelligence officials have previously claimed Iran is interfering in the 2024 election to hurt Trump, 78, and boost his opponent Kamala Harris, 59, because of the former president's "hardline approach" to the Islamic Republic.
Those efforts allegedly included hacking the Trump campaign and attempting to leak the sensitive information, including a lengthy dossier on Trump's vice president pick J.D. Vance, 40, to several U.S. media outlets.
A federal criminal complaint unsealed on August 6 also alleged Pakistani national Asif Merchant, 46, arrived in the U.S. in April with plans to carry out an assassination plot against former President Trump.
FBI Director Christopher Wray, 57, has suggested there was a link between Merchant's suspected plot and the Iranian regime.
He said last month: "This dangerous murder-for-hire plot exposed in today's complaint allegedly was orchestrated by a Pakistani national with close ties to Iran and is straight out of the Iranian playbook."
Federal authorities say there is no connection between Merchant's case and the assassination attempt that left Trump injured at a Pennsylvania campaign rally in July, nor between Merchant's case and the second alleged assassination attempt on the former president's life earlier this month.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, struck the 2024 GOP presidential nominee in the right ear with a bullet fired from an AR-15-style rifle during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. Another attendee was killed.
Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh is accused of posting up at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course on September 15 with a Soviet-designed SKS assault rifle.
Routh was spotted by Secret Service agents and taken into custody before any shots were fired at Trump.
Federal prosecutors on Tuesday officially charged Routh, 58, with attempting to assassinate the former president.
He was also charged with attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer.
Attorney General Merrick Garland, 71, said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon: "Violence targeting public officials endangers everything our country stands for, and the Department of Justice will use every available tool to hold Ryan Routh accountable for the attempted assassination of former President Trump charged in the indictment.
"The Justice Department will not tolerate violence that strikes at the heart of our democracy, and we will find and hold accountable those who perpetrate it.
"This must stop."
Routh is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in a court hearing next week.
