New Dictator Duchess Scandal: Meghan Markle 'Hitler in High Heels' Claim 'Came From One of Sussexes' Most Senior Staffers'

She has been branded "Duchess Difficult", a "boss from h---" and a "dictator in high heels".

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Meghan Markle's brutal nicknames allegedly came from one of the Sussexes' most senior staffers.

Maer Roshan, co-editor-in-chief of The Hollywood Reporter, said: "Our reporter talked to I think a dozen people, most of them are people who work very closely with the couple in various capacities now and previously.

"Our reporter talked to a very high up source who works for the couple who said: 'Everyone is terrified of Meghan Markle.'"