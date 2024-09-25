New Dictator Duchess Scandal: Meghan Markle 'Hitler in High Heels' Claim 'Came From One of Sussexes' Most Senior Staffers'
She has been branded "Duchess Difficult", a "boss from h---" and a "dictator in high heels".
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Meghan Markle's brutal nicknames allegedly came from one of the Sussexes' most senior staffers.
Maer Roshan, co-editor-in-chief of The Hollywood Reporter, said: "Our reporter talked to I think a dozen people, most of them are people who work very closely with the couple in various capacities now and previously.
"Our reporter talked to a very high up source who works for the couple who said: 'Everyone is terrified of Meghan Markle.'"
The claim a "high up" source close to Markle, 43, and her husband Prince Harry, 40, dubbed the former actress "Duchess Difficult" comes after a total of 18 members of staff have quit working for the royal renegades.
American Riviera Orchard's Chief of Staff Josh Kettler is the latest executive out the door after he abruptly departed the company days before he was slated to join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their faux royal tour of Colombia in August.
An insider, after Kettler's exit from Markle's new lifestyle brand, said: "The brutal truth is Meghan and Harry are the toughest of taskmasters. They're incredibly difficult to work for.
"The numbers don't lie. To have almost 20 staffers quitting tells its own story. It's unprecedented, even for a startup."
Another source added: "Not being able to keep staffers raises a worrying question.
"Are Meghan and Harry terrible at choosing employees, or is it a terrible work environment?"
It's also been revealed staffers who quit or were fired now proudly call themselves the Sussex Survivors Club.
While THR's source claimed "everyone's terrified of Meghan", they also said Markle "belittles people", "doesn't take advice" and "marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders".
The insider said: "Everyone's terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn't take advice. They're both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently.
"Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he's very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible."
An insider who spoke to RadarOnline.com agreed, saying: "My guess is that Meghan doesn't listen to anybody because she thinks she knows best.
"It's a recipe for business disaster. Meghan and Harry need loyal aides to guide them, but the people they hire will only stay if the Sussexes are willing to listen.
"And listening to others doesn't appear to be Meghan's strong point."
But Markle and her royal hubby's top-of-the-line PR staff have since fought back against the "dictator in high heels" allegations.
A source from the couple's Archewell Foundation said: "These quotes were fabricated by someone lacking knowledge of our company.
"The Duke and Duchess work from Montecito, and we're based in Hollywood. They likely think we're all in the same office and that this quote would fly, but the circumstances don’t even allow for it."
The Archewell insider added: "If she's "marching around" and "barking orders" no Archewell employee could factually claim that.
"It's total nonsense."
Several other staffers have also spoken out to deny the allegations against Markle.
One former employee told Daily Mail their experience working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was "positive and supportive".
Another claimed Markle treated her with the "kind of concern and care a parent would express if it were their own child".
