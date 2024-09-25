Your tip
Medic Who Administered STD Checks on ‘Serial Rapist’ Mohamed Al Fayed’s Harrods Victims Still Working: ‘They Have Questions to Answer’

Source: MEGA

A doctor accused of carrying out invasive examinations on Harrods workers for Mohamed Al-Fayed is still working.

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

A doctor accused of performing invasive examinations on Harrods employees on behalf of Mohamed Al-Fayed is still practicing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Health officials confirmed that Dr. Ann Coxon does have a license to practice.

Mohamed Al Fayed died in 2023.

However, officials refused to comment on whether or not claims made during last week’s bombshell BBC documentary were being investigated.

In the documentary, several ex-employees of Harrods said they had medicals and were checked for STDs, with the results being given to Al-Fayed, who raped and sexually assaulted staff.

The alleged assaults were said to have taken place from 1984 to 2010.

Al-Fayed died in 2023 at the age of 94.

One of the survivors, Natacha, said she plans on complaining to the General Medical Council.

Five women have accused the former Harrods boss of rape.

Natacha told The Sun, “Ann Coxon has questions to answer. The examinations were wholly unnecessary.”

She added, “They also resulted in many employees’ confidential medical information being inappropriately shared within Harrods.”

Mohamed Al Fayed was compared to Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

Tamara, another survivor who was a personal assistant for Al-Fayed from 1991-92, said on the documentary, “We were told to go for a medical check-up with Dr. Ann Coxon in Harley Street.”

Another doctor, Wendy Snell, was named in the documentary, but she has since died.

Dr. Coxon got her medical license in 1963, but she was not at her practice when The Sun went on Tuesday and she has declined to comment when contacted.

