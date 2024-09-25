New James Bond 'Revealed!' Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Freshly-Ripped Body Sparks Rumors He's 'Trained and Ready' to Be Next 007
On a romantic getaway, Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently showed off his James Bond-worthy abs beside his wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Marvel star took to Instagram to share a few pictures from his "little get away".
He flaunted his toned tummy with his arm wrapped around his bikini-clad wife. He posed next to an unknown ocean in another shot, puffing on a cigarette.
Sam, 57, also displayed her youthful figure in a bikini and tiny denim shorts.
The new pics come amid reports Aaron has been offered to be the new James Bond, taking over from Daniel Craig.
A role Aaron has reportedly been prepping to take in for years – and his ripped body is just the latest sign he has been tapped to take on the role.
The source said: "Aaron's been in the frame for years for the Bond role, and his freshly ripped physique is yet another sign that he has been trained and is ready to go as 007.
"He'd make a great Bond as he'll combine his comedy chops with a proper old-school action-match approach."
The Sun reported the 34-year-old Twilight star had been "formally offered the opportunity to play James Bond," beating off a star-studded list of contenders, including Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill.
Insiders have denied the reports he has been officially cast.
Aaron played coy when he responded to the rumors: "I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment."
He already showed off his physical ability in Tenet and Bullet Train, and now his personal trainer, Matt Hodges, has offered some insight into what it would take for him to bulk up for MI6 service.
Hodges told Men's Health: "Sixteen weeks is what I would call a minimum for putting on decent size" and "a mix of weighted squats, lunges and pull-ups".
Despite their long-term union, the pair have constantly had to defend themselves from critics about their age difference.
Aaron and Sam met in 2009 on the set of Nowhere Boy, when he was 18 and Sam was 42.
While shooting the movie, things remained platonic. They only started dating after finishing the project, where they formed a "deep connection".
Sam insisted: "I managed to hold off really until almost the end of the film. We weren't even together then. Maybe feelings were there but un-acted upon."
They share daughters Wylda Rae, 13, Romy Hero, 11, and Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 16, from Sam's previous marriage to art dealer Jay Jopling.
While his future as James Bond remains uncertain, Aaron does have some major movies on his slate.
He will star alongside Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe in a Robert Eggers-directed remake of the 1922 gothic horror Nosferatu.
His biggest confirmed role will see him rejoin the world of superheroes as Kraven the Hunter in the fifth film in Sony's Spider-Man universe.
