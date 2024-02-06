Marvel's 'Wonder Man' Crew Member Dies in On-Set Accident
Tragedy struck during the production of Marvel Studios' Wonder Man. A crew member died following an accident on set, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The accident involved a rigger Tuesday morning at CBS Radford Studios in Los Angeles, California.
According to Deadline, the rigger worker fell off the rafters. Filming was not taking place at the time of the accident, but crew members were working on set ahead of production starting next month.
A Marvel Studios spokesperson confirmed the fatal accident and issued a heartfelt statement on the crew member's death.
"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident," the statement read.
Filming for the Marvel TV series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was initially delayed due to the WGA and SAG AFTRA strikes.
The series centers around wealthy industrialist Simons Williams, whose company loses to Tony Stark’s Stark Industries in the comics.
The wealthy industrialist is given superpowers by villain Baron Zemo and positions himself as an Avengers adversary before ultimately joining their crew as Wonder Man.
This is a developing story.