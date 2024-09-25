One of America's Biggest '90s Sitcom Stars — Worth $50Million — Looks Unrecognizable as He Jokes About Helping Gambling Addicts on Luxury Las Vegas Trip

One of the stars of perhaps the biggest sitcom in TV history looked unrecognizable during a recent outing in Las Vegas.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the famous sitcom alum was spotted sporting a scruffy beard and a messy paisley shirt while hanging out with his podcast co-host, watching the Grateful Dead and offering gambling tips in Sin City.

The actor appeared on the hit NBC series Seinfeld, which aired for a total of nine seasons.

He also won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.