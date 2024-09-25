One of America's Biggest '90s Sitcom Stars — Worth $50Million — Looks Unrecognizable as He Jokes About Helping Gambling Addicts on Luxury Las Vegas Trip
One of the stars of perhaps the biggest sitcom in TV history looked unrecognizable during a recent outing in Las Vegas.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the famous sitcom alum was spotted sporting a scruffy beard and a messy paisley shirt while hanging out with his podcast co-host, watching the Grateful Dead and offering gambling tips in Sin City.
The actor appeared on the hit NBC series Seinfeld, which aired for a total of nine seasons.
He also won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.
Looking far from the clean-cut George Costanza, Jason Alexander shared a new Instagram post detailing the recent trip to Vegas he took with his Really, No Really co-host Peter Tilden.
He titled the reel Jason and Peter Go to Vegas.
Alexander then captioned the post: "What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas... except posting for social proof, sharing good music, and helping addicts with gambling tips!"
While leaning very close to the camera, he told his fans: "You may ask where is here".
Tilden, as the camera zoomed by him, added: "Here rhymes with Sphere."
The Sphere is the massive Las Vegas entertainment venue known for its 16K resolution LED screen that wraps around the entire structure.
Next, he panned to the stage and said: "The Grateful Dead will be right there."
This cuts to a clip of the now John Mayer-led band performing one of their hits with a huge skeleton and red rose display behind them.
Alexander, who is worth an estimated $50million, then showed Tilden next to an ATM.
Pointing to a sign he said: "If you have a gambling problem. There's help for you."
He also joked: "There is also an ATM for you so you can get back to the poker table pretty quickly."
Alexander became a household name for his role as George Costanza on Seinfeld.
Seinfeld, often described as "the show about nothing", was created by Jerry Seinfeld, 70, and Larry David, 77.
It starred Alexander, 65, Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 63, and Michael Richards, 75.
Seinfeld won 10 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes during its nine-season run.
Since the show ended, Alexander has been keeping busy with several new projects – including his podcast, which launched in 2023.
Tilden, who has been on the radio in Los Angeles since the 1980s, came up with the idea for the show where fans might say, "really, no really", about a range of topics from the mundane to the unusual.
He told the Los Angeles Daily News: "My kids kept telling me to do a podcast! Do a podcast!
"So I designed a concept that was expandable and ran it by Jason … talking with fascinating people about things we are interested in. He loved it!"
In addition to the podcast, Alexander will also portray the role of Tevye in the LA revival of Fiddler on the Roof.
Opening night is November 9 at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.
