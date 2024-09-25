Hollywood 'Shaking' Over Diddy Video Evidence: Sleaze Investigator Declares 'Execs, Producers and Celebs' Quaking in Boots About 'What Might Come Next'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been branded "Jeffrey Epstein 2.0" following his arrest on sex crime charges.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Hollywood's biggest stars and power players are said to be "quaking in their boots" over "what might come next" following the disgraced rapper's federal indictment.
Investigator Hannibal Darby, in the latest episode of his Hannibal Is Hungry YouTube series below, said: "While the media is focusing on baby oil Diddy's indictment, the real story isn't broken yet.
"Behind the scenes, Hollywood is in panic mode. Executives, producers and celebrities are all fearing what might come next. Because this scandal is bigger than Diddy."
According to Darby, the federal sex crime allegations against Diddy are "extremely similar" to the charges filed against Jeffrey Epstein before his suicide in a New York City jail in August 2019 aged 66.
He continued: "I believe that Diddy's case is on the Jeffrey Epstein level.
"This could unravel something much bigger and drag a lot of high-profile names with it."
Epstein's case exposed a vast criminal network and resulted in the arrest and conviction of his confidant Ghislaine Maxwell, 62.
Darby believes a similar "network" might be exposed following Diddy's arrest – especially if the jailed music mogul "starts talking" to the feds.
The sleaze investigator said: "Hollywood knows if Diddy starts talking, or more evidence surfaces, some major players could go down too.
"Think about it, if you check out the indictment, Diddy kept recordings – similar to Epstein – and there's a lot of information out there."
He continued: "Diddy may have extremely powerful people – people in the industry and even outside the industry like CEOs – very powerful people. He may have a lot of information. Including video tapes of them probably rubbing a lot of baby oil on themselves and other weird things.
"So that's why I think there is going to be a big, big fallout from this case."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the "fallout" from the hip-hop mogul's arrest has already started to shake Hollywood as more and more celebrities are roped into the Diddy drama.
Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, has been forced to distance himself from Diddy, 54, after pictures of the Titanic star at a notorious 'White Party' in 1999 resurfaced.
An insider close to DiCaprio told us: "Leonardo wants to get as far from this scandal as possible.
"He knows being linked to Diddy and being pictured at his 'White Parties' is a PR disaster for his image, and like all the other celebrities linked to these parties, he is truly running scared from any link between him and Diddy."
But DiCaprio is not the only Hollywood star working to "get as far away from this scandal as possible" following Diddy's arrest on federal sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges last week.
Comedian Kevin Hart, 45, was pulled into the scandal after a video of the funnyman "hosting" one of Diddy's alleged "freak offs" resurfaced on TikTok.
Sources also claim Justin Bieber has "shut off" amid the federal sex crime allegations against his former mentor.
An insider close to the 30-year-old pop icon said: "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off.
"So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him.
"Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to."
Other celebrities dragged into the Diddy drama include Jennifer Lopez, 55, Usher, 45, and Khloe Kardashian, 40.
A former bodyguard for the disgraced music producer has also suggested high-profile politicians could be exposed for allegedly taking part in the producer's purported sex and drug-filled "freak offs".
While there is evidence many of these celebs and politicos attended Diddy's famous 'White Parties', there is no evidence any of them participated in the illicit behavior that was allegedly also taking place behind the scenes.
