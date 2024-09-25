Hollywood 'Shaking' Over Diddy Video Evidence: Sleaze Investigator Declares 'Execs, Producers and Celebs' Quaking in Boots About 'What Might Come Next'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been branded "Jeffrey Epstein 2.0" following his arrest on sex crime charges.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Hollywood's biggest stars and power players are said to be "quaking in their boots" over "what might come next" following the disgraced rapper's federal indictment.

Investigator Hannibal Darby, in the latest episode of his Hannibal Is Hungry YouTube series below, said: "While the media is focusing on baby oil Diddy's indictment, the real story isn't broken yet.

"Behind the scenes, Hollywood is in panic mode. Executives, producers and celebrities are all fearing what might come next. Because this scandal is bigger than Diddy."