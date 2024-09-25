Revealed: The Astonishing Fortune Sting Is Raking in From Diddy Song Every Single Day — 'We Are Very Good Friends Now!'

Diddy released I'll Be Missing You as a tribute to his friend and collaborator, the Notorious B.I.G., who was shot to death two months earlier in a murder that remains unsolved.

The song featured vocals by Biggie's widow, Faith Evans, 51, clearly singing Sting's Every Breath You Take.

It was a huge hit, spending 11 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 and winning a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

The song's popularity made it difficult to hide Diddy's sampling of The Police's 1983 hit.

Possibly the biggest hit of the band's career, it spent eight weeks that year at the top of the US charts and won two Grammy Awards.

Diddy's choice to sample the song would ultimately lead to a huge legal settlement.