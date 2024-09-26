Accused 'Freak Off' Predator Diddy Dissed By NYC Disgraced Mayor Months Before Both Accused of Crimes

Months ago, disgraced New York City Mayor Eric Adams forced accused ‘freak off’ predator Sean “Diddy” Combs to return the key to the city amid allegations of sexual assault and now both men find themselves accused of serious crimes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In September 2023, Combs was given the key to the city at a Times Square ceremony. At the time, Mayor Adams said, “The bad boy of entertainment is getting the Key to the City from the bad boy of politics,” Rolling Stone reported.