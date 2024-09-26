Accused 'Freak Off' Predator Diddy Dissed By NYC Disgraced Mayor Months Before Both Accused of Crimes
Months ago, disgraced New York City Mayor Eric Adams forced accused ‘freak off’ predator Sean “Diddy” Combs to return the key to the city amid allegations of sexual assault and now both men find themselves accused of serious crimes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In September 2023, Combs was given the key to the city at a Times Square ceremony. At the time, Mayor Adams said, “The bad boy of entertainment is getting the Key to the City from the bad boy of politics,” Rolling Stone reported.
Two months later, Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie filed her lawsuit against Combs accusing him of rape and abuse, and Mayor Adams asked Combs to return the key. Now months later, both man are facing separate charges.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy was arrested on federal sex crime charges in New York on Sept. 16.
A 14-page federal indictment unsealed the following day officially charged the embattled record producer with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy pleaded not guilty to the three federal sex crime charges during his arraignment hearing.
He is now sitting in pretrial detention on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a federal judge rejected his $50 million bail proposal twice.
- Celeb DJ Reveals Her Brush With Diddy Was So Chilling She Dodged His Drug and Sex-Fueled 'Freak Offs': 'It Was Too Scary’
- Medic Who Administered STD Checks on 'Serial Rapist' Mohamed Al Fayed's Harrods Victims Still Working: 'They Have Questions to Answer'
- Former Cellmate of Madeleine McCann Suspect Claims Convicted Pedophile Confessed to Finding and 'Abducting Child' in Portugal During Burglary Spree
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
On Sept. 26, a federal indictment charged Mayor Adams with accepting improper campaign contributions, WABC reported.
Investigators issued a search warrant at Gracie Mansion, some carrying bags. They spent at least an hour inside the mayor’s residence, officials said.
Adams was served with a summons and they took his cell phone.
In a written statement, Mayor Adams said, "I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit."
Adams "solicited and demanded" bribes, which included free or heavily discounted travel from an unnamed Turkish official, claims the indictment filed by the US attorney's office in Manhattan.
With these charges, Adams becomes the first mayor in New York City history to be indicted while in office. If he were to step down, the city’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams, would replace him and then a special election would be scheduled.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also has the power to remove him from office, if needed. A spokesperson for Hochul told WABC the governor is aware of the “concerning news reports” and they are monitoring the situation, adding, “It would be premature to comment further until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.