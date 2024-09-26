Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Accused 'Freak Off' Predator Diddy Dissed By NYC Disgraced Mayor Months Before Both Accused of Crimes

The Fall of New York’s 'Bad Boys': Mayor Adams and Diddy Hit with Charges
Source: MEGA

Disgraced NYC Mayor Eric Adams (right) asked Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (left) to return the key to the city months ago amid sexual assault allegations. Now months later, both are facing federal charges.

By:

Sept. 26 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Months ago, disgraced New York City Mayor Eric Adams forced accused ‘freak off’ predator Sean “Diddy” Combs to return the key to the city amid allegations of sexual assault and now both men find themselves accused of serious crimes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In September 2023, Combs was given the key to the city at a Times Square ceremony. At the time, Mayor Adams said, “The bad boy of entertainment is getting the Key to the City from the bad boy of politics,” Rolling Stone reported.

Article continues below advertisement
The Fall of New York’s 'Bad Boys': Mayor Adams and Diddy Hit with Charges
Source: MEGA

Two months later, Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie filed her lawsuit against Combs accusing him of rape and abuse, and Mayor Adams asked Combs to return the key. Now months later, both man are facing separate charges.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy was arrested on federal sex crime charges in New York on Sept. 16.

The Fall of New York’s 'Bad Boys': Mayor Adams and Diddy Hit with Charges
Source: MEGA

Combs was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

A 14-page federal indictment unsealed the following day officially charged the embattled record producer with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the three federal sex crime charges during his arraignment hearing.

He is now sitting in pretrial detention on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a federal judge rejected his $50 million bail proposal twice.

Article continues below advertisement
The Fall of New York’s 'Bad Boys': Mayor Adams and Diddy Hit with Charges
Source: MEGA

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is battling his own separate scandal.

MORE ON:
crime

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

On Sept. 26, a federal indictment charged Mayor Adams with accepting improper campaign contributions, WABC reported.

Investigators issued a search warrant at Gracie Mansion, some carrying bags. They spent at least an hour inside the mayor’s residence, officials said.

Article continues below advertisement
The Fall of New York’s 'Bad Boys': Mayor Adams and Diddy Hit with Charges
Source: MEGA

Mayor Eric Adams allegedly received free airfare upgrades on Turkish Airlines, authorities said.

Adams was served with a summons and they took his cell phone.

In a written statement, Mayor Adams said, "I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit."

Adams "solicited and demanded" bribes, which included free or heavily discounted travel from an unnamed Turkish official, claims the indictment filed by the US attorney's office in Manhattan.

Article continues below advertisement

With these charges, Adams becomes the first mayor in New York City history to be indicted while in office. If he were to step down, the city’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams, would replace him and then a special election would be scheduled.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also has the power to remove him from office, if needed. A spokesperson for Hochul told WABC the governor is aware of the “concerning news reports” and they are monitoring the situation, adding, “It would be premature to comment further until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.