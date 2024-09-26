'The Fappening 2.0': Cyber Hackers Brag They Are Set to Rock Hollywood By Releasing New Hoard of Stars' Sex Pictures and Videos
A-list hack attacks first made global headlines in the US on August 31 2014, when a hoard of raunchy photos belonging to female Hollywood celebs were posted online – in what became known as 'The Fappening'.
RadarOnline.com can now reveal cyber hackers are bragging a huge list of the world's most famous celebs have had their X-rated pictures and videos stolen in a shocking new cyber assault that is set to rock Hollywood.
The so-called Fappening involved victims including actors Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Kaley Cuoco and Kirsten Dunst.
We were shown a list of the US stars' names targeted in the fresh hack attack – and can reveal it includes the nation's best-known models, reality TV judges and actors –along with telly presenters, singers and even wives of major rock stars.
There are also lists of UK and European celebs who have been targeted being shared on underground hacking sites.
RadarOnline.com was shown pop-up messages that have appeared on at least two sites that specialise in circulating stolen celebs' sex images and films.
The supposed hackers brag on the sleazy web pages they are set to launch X-rated content "the hack to end all hacks".
Another message being circulated by hackers even reveals which body parts the stolen images will show.
It also lists a series of famous names – and states whether video will be included in leaks of their personal snaps and clips.
Against the name of one well-known blonde TV actress the cyber thieves brag: "Monster set coming – 200+ pics."
Other names have the warning the leaks will include "f------ videos" showing different sexual positions.
We can reveal one of the pop-up messages on a members'-only hacking site gloated: "Lockdown was great for hacking. Now, here's a taster of the names whose sex vids and pixxx are on the way.
"We've been working hard and have faped enough celebs to keep you going for the next year."
Several perverted fans of the sites have also submitted "wish lists" of stars missing from the hacking list they wanted to see targeted by hackers.
Many of the members’ comments seen by us are too vile to reproduce here – but they range from body-shaming comments to remarks on the celebs' ethnic backgrounds.
Some of the celebs named have had their sex pictures and video previously hacked.
A source said news of the list will set America’s celebs "quaking", as many of them will have spent lockdown with partners sharing raunchy snaps to pass the time.
- Sex Tape Hacker Writing New Book On Juicy Celebrity Secrets
- Suge Knight's Diddy Assassination Plot Jail Call Warning Resurfaces — as Fears Mount Rapper Will Be Executed in Jail for 'Knowing Secrets'
- WATCH: Fatman Scoop's Tragic Final Interview on 'Sugar Shock' Illness — as Cause of Death Revealed as Heart Disease
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The insider added: "Lockdown was a paradise for hackers. With everyone stuck at home and tied to their home Internet addresses, it has made it easier than ever for cyber criminals to send malicious spyware through emails, viruses and software such as Zoom.
"Now, the hackers are threatening to release everything they grabbed in what they are saying will be 'The Fappening 2.0'.
"This latest hack – if it is genuine – could be one of the largest celebrity leaks ever seen in the States."
Security experts say there was a huge spike in cyber-attacks aimed at exploiting people working from home during the Covid pandemic – as lockdown forced staff to use technology such as Zoom and tied them to less secure home Internet security set-ups.
Attacks have been carried out using convincing-looking requests to change passwords and security setting on home computers.
There were also hacks involving false "chat room" requests on Zoom that allowed hackers to infiltrate home computers and iClouds.
There was also a spike in scam emails purporting to be from web users' friends and colleagues – which if opened also allowed cyber crooks to access private email accounts and files kept on home computers.
Many of the pages on which celebrity cyber leaks originate are on the so-called encrypted 'Dark Web', used by drug dealers and paedophiles to cover their tracks.
Stolen images have also been posted on sites such as Reddit and 4Chan in exchange for the cryptocurrency bitcoins.
Stealing and leaking celebs' intimate photos has become an Internet "sport" since 2014 after the hundreds of images of A-listers were stolen in the original Hollywood 'Fappening'.
Actresses Emma Watson, Sienna Miller and former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger have also all had private photos stolen and leaked.
Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence, 34, said about being hacked in 2014: "They were releasing them every hour or so. It was unbelievably violating.
"Just because I'm a public figure, just because I'm an actress, does not mean I asked for this.
"It is my body and it should be my choice. And the fact it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting."
Jennifer also called leaks of private snaps a "sex crime".
Other Hollywood hacking victims include Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried, along with singer Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.