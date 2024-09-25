Travis Kelce Partying Fears: Taylor Swift Accused of 'Ruining' NFL Star With Jet-Set Lifestyle — After He Flaunted Flabby 'Dad Bod'
Travis Kelce has piled on the pounds and now sports a "dad bod" – and some fans think it's all Taylor Swift's fault.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the NFL star, who has been dating the singer since September 2023, has been slammed for his partying since he helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in February.
And an NFL expert is blaming his relationship with Taylor, 34, for his over-exuberant celebrations, believing he's overindulged while following his girlfriend on her world tour, which goes some way to explaining his underwhelming start to the new season.
Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay said: "Every show I watch, every pre-game show, half-time show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it's like, are we not allowed to say that he's out of shape?"
"That he's been partying all offseason? He's been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world."
McShay used Kelce's long weekend in New York with Swift earlier this month when they were spotted drinking and having fun at the US Open following the Chiefs’ game against the Baltimore Ravens.
He said: "I want you to take a picture from pre-season 2022 and then take a picture pre-season 2024, they're barely the same human being."
- Travis Kelce On a Leash! NFL Star 'Warned by Girlfriend Taylor Swift to Stop Blabbing About Their Private Life' — After We Revealed She 'Advises Him' on His Spending
- Travis Kelce 'Having His Bank Balance Handled By Billionaire Girlfriend Taylor Swift': 'She's Worth So Much More Than Him and Is Used to Dealing With Big Bucks!'
- Taylor Swift ‘More Loved Up Than Ever’ With Boyfriend Travis Kelce as Rumors Explode They Are Putting on ‘Showmance’
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Photos of Kelce, 34, sporting a "dad bod" went viral last March, when the star was spotted on vacation with Swift in the Bahamas.
He addressed the snaps, and the reaction they caused, on the New Heights podcast he presents with brother Jason, admitting he had recently gained some weight.
Kelce also joined Swift in Australia and Singapore during her global Eras Tour, hitting the tourist hotspots in each city.
He even joined his girlfriend on stage during a concert at London's Wembley Stadium in June, later admitting the shock cameo was his idea.
Speaking on his podcast, he said: "I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, 'How funny would it be if I just, like, rolled out on one of the bikes.'"
Kelce said Swift laughed before asking if he would seriously be up for it.
He added: "I was just like, 'What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I've seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here.'"
Despite accusing the three-time Super Bowl champion of bulking up, McShay expects Kelce to bounce back and shed some pounds once the season is well underway.
Speaking on the The Ryen Russillo Podcast, he said: "Now, is he going to work himself into shape during the season? Yeah, I'm sure he will.
"He's an unbelievable competitor, he's one of the best to ever do it and he still finds a way to make a play or two here and there and shows up in some clutch moments, but he's not the same guy right now."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.