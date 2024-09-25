Your tip
Travis Kelce Partying Fears: Taylor Swift Accused of 'Ruining' NFL Star With Jet-Set Lifestyle — After He Flaunted Flabby 'Dad Bod'

Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce admits he's gained weight since dating Taylor Swift.

By:

Sept. 25 2024

Travis Kelce has piled on the pounds and now sports a "dad bod" – and some fans think it's all Taylor Swift's fault.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the NFL star, who has been dating the singer since September 2023, has been slammed for his partying since he helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in February.

Source: MEGA

Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl champion.

And an NFL expert is blaming his relationship with Taylor, 34, for his over-exuberant celebrations, believing he's overindulged while following his girlfriend on her world tour, which goes some way to explaining his underwhelming start to the new season.

travis kelce partying fears taylor swift accused of ruining nfl star with jet set lifestyle after he flaunted flabby dad bod vacation photo
Source: MEGA

Kelce sported his "dad bod" on holiday in the Bahamas with Swift in March.

Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay said: "Every show I watch, every pre-game show, half-time show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it's like, are we not allowed to say that he's out of shape?"

"That he's been partying all offseason? He's been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world."

travis kelce partying fears taylor swift accused of ruining nfl star with jet set lifestyle after he flaunted flabby dad bod
Source: MEGA

Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay says Kelce is noticeably bigger.

McShay used Kelce's long weekend in New York with Swift earlier this month when they were spotted drinking and having fun at the US Open following the Chiefs’ game against the Baltimore Ravens.

He said: "I want you to take a picture from pre-season 2022 and then take a picture pre-season 2024, they're barely the same human being."

travis kelce partying fears taylor swift accused of ruining nfl star with jet set lifestyle after he flaunted flabby dad bod
Source: MEGA

Kelce's partying on Swift's world tour has been blamed for his drastic weight gain.

Photos of Kelce, 34, sporting a "dad bod" went viral last March, when the star was spotted on vacation with Swift in the Bahamas.

He addressed the snaps, and the reaction they caused, on the New Heights podcast he presents with brother Jason, admitting he had recently gained some weight.

Kelce also joined Swift in Australia and Singapore during her global Eras Tour, hitting the tourist hotspots in each city.

He even joined his girlfriend on stage during a concert at London's Wembley Stadium in June, later admitting the shock cameo was his idea.

Speaking on his podcast, he said: "I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, 'How funny would it be if I just, like, rolled out on one of the bikes.'"

Kelce said Swift laughed before asking if he would seriously be up for it.

travis kelce partying fears taylor swift accused of ruining nfl star with jet set lifestyle after he flaunted flabby dad bod
Source: MEGA

Kelce is expected to shed the extra pounds during the 2024-2025 NFL season.

He added: "I was just like, 'What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I've seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here.'"

Despite accusing the three-time Super Bowl champion of bulking up, McShay expects Kelce to bounce back and shed some pounds once the season is well underway.

Speaking on the The Ryen Russillo Podcast, he said: "Now, is he going to work himself into shape during the season? Yeah, I'm sure he will.

"He's an unbelievable competitor, he's one of the best to ever do it and he still finds a way to make a play or two here and there and shows up in some clutch moments, but he's not the same guy right now."

