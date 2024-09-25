Home > Celebrity > Celebs Kathleen Turner's Pain-Filled Last Days: 'Body Heat' Actress, 70, Using Wheelchair and Cane After Sad Years as Alcoholic Source: MEGA Kathleen Turner was seen using a cane and wheelchair in a rare public outing. By: Haley Gunn Sept. 25 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Actress Kathleen Turner sparked concern for her health after a recent outing. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Body Heat star was seen using a wheelchair and walking with a cane while out and about in New York City. The shocking sighting came after Turner, 70, opened up about her history of alcohol abuse.

Source: MEGA Turner was seen using a cane and later a wheelchair while out in New York City.

Turner was spotted in a rare public outing on Tuesday in Manhattan. The 70-year-old donned a casual fit and was dressed in a black shirt, black pants, a gray sweater and black sneakers. She used a cane as she got out of a vehicle and headed inside an office building. Later, she was seen leaving the building in a wheelchair.

Source: MEGA Turner was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in the early 1990s.

The sighting came after Turner had to abruptly exit the stage during a performance of A Little Night Music after she reportedly fell ill. Turner has battled health issues for decades. During the height of her career in the early 90s, she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease that impacts the joints and organs. In 1993, while filming the dark comedy Serial Mom, her feet became so swollen they wouldn't fit in her shoes. It was then that she realized something was seriously wrong.

She recalled: "I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t hold a glass. The only way I could go up and down stairs was on my butt, pushing myself. "The pain is very bad because there's no way to sit, lie or stand that allows you to escape it. People don't understand because it's not life-threatening. It will not kill me, but it kills your life. In the wake of her diagnosis, she scaled back her career and took on supporting roles instead of leading gigs. Still, she continued to work. Turned confessed: "Yeah, but I wouldn't accept it. I am a very stubborn woman. I got back to full strength, as full as I would ever be again. They told me I would be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. Now, that was almost 30 years ago. And I look at what I’ve done in 30 years and I think: 'Well, go to hell!'"

Source: MEGA The 'Body Heat' actress previously opened up about her battle with alcohol abuse.

As years went on, Turner became to drink more heavily and more frequently to combat the pain from her illness. While she never drank on the job, she admitted: "It was incredibly stupid. "I had this thing in my head where I thought: 'I'm not taking pain pills – they are addictive and dangerous.' But it was OK to have that second or third vodka." After years of carrying on like that, she finally realized she needed help.

Source: MEGA She checked into rehab in 2002.

Then-68-year-old Turner recalled: "I thought: 'I am wasting my entire day with my daughter, with my husband, because I'd close myself down and drink.'" She checked into rehab in 2002, where she met others struggling with substance abuse. Turner said: "I couldn't see that in myself at all. I thought: 'OK, it's not me. I'm not an alcoholic, but I am an abuser. So I stopped drinking for a couple of years. "I don’t imagine I’ll ever drink like that again. But then I don’t have that amount of pain, either." Though her rheumatoid arthritis was in remission as of 2023, she still suffered from the occasional flare-ups.

