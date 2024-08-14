The Big Bling Theory: Kaley Cuoco Flashes Huge Engagement Ring as She Announces She’s Headed for Wedding No. 3... 1 Year After Fleeing Hollywood
Kaley Cuoco is headed for the altar with Tom Pelphrey, who popped the question with an enormous diamond ring a year after they ditched Hollywood for a quieter life on a ranch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cuoco, 38, broke the engagement news via social media, showing off her bling in an Instagram story two years after she began dating the Ozark actor. A photo of the happy couple – seemingly taken right after Cuoco said "yes" – was overlaid with the words: “Amazing weekend.”
The star of The Big Bang Theory also shared a video of the ring and revealed her fiancée collaborated with Shahla Karimi Jewelry “to create this once in a lifetime slice of perfection.”
Next to the clip, she wrote: “What a wild, beautiful journey life can be. Grateful for every road that led me straight to you.”
Her story also featured photos of the couple with their 15-month-old daughter, Matilda.
The news came as a surprise to fans who recalled Cuoco declaring she would “never get married again” after her marriages to Karl Cook and Ryan Sweeting fell apart. She made the statement during an interview with Glamour in April 2022, just a few months before she and Pelphrey went public with their relationship.
Their bombshell engagement also came a year after the Flight Attendant star left the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles behind, opting for a more peaceful setting on her ranch just outside the city.
Cuoco told People in May: “I come out here, and there’s no phone. The animals are all running up to you...It feels like an honor to have this space.”
The actress also revealed she and Pelphrey bonded over their love of animals at the Thousand Oaks property during the early days of their relationship.
She said: “Well, when I cyberstalked Tom and did a deep dive on his Instagram, and every photo had this big German shepherd in it, I knew there was some sort of love there for dogs.
“Palphrey came out to visit me right when we started dating, and I was like, ‘I want to bring you to this place.’ It’s hard to describe to someone, right? He came out here, and the look on his face when he got to meet all the animals – he said, ‘I never could have imagined this.’”
After taking in six dogs, Cuoco said her beau “knew that it was going to be a big part of our life”.
She also described the property as the perfect place to raise her daughter, telling the outlet: “I’ve introduced her to every single horse. She has a pony here that is waiting for her when she is big enough to ride.
“But no matter if she ends up riding or not, it’s a great place for a kid to learn responsibility, having chores, taking care of the animals and seeing how they live together.”
In a touching Father’s Day tribute this year, Cuoco gushed about her “main man”, writing alongside photos of Pelphrey and their child: “You were put on this earth to be Matilda’s dada, and no one does it better than you. Our girl lights up when you enter a room, and so do I”.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.