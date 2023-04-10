Your tip
Kaley Cuoco Planning 'Secret Wedding' With Tom Pelphrey After Giving Birth To Daughter: Sources

Apr. 10 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Kaley Cuoco has apparently had a change of heart on the matrimonial front after claiming she'd "never get married again" following a divorce from her second husband, Karl Cook, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Flight Attendant star, 37, welcomed her first child — daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey — with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey on March 30. In the weeks leading up to her birth, Kaley was spotted leaving a beauty salon in Los Angeles with a gold band on her left ring finger.

It wasn't the first time either. The actress wore the same bling when she and Tom, 40, attended the Golden Globes on January 10. Meanwhile, the Ozark star has been sporting a very similar gold band since September.

Sources said Kaley believes Tom is "the one."

"She's just all about the love," spilled an insider, revealing, "Tom is her soulmate. Her rock."

According to the source, the proud parents had been secretly planning to tie the knot for months. "Kaley and Tom are so head over heels in love," gushed the pal. "She thinks third time's the charm when it comes to her and marriage."

Not everyone is convinced Kaley and Tom have already exchanged vows, though.

In fact, a second source says there are whispers that a small, hush-hush ceremony is poised to happen "any day" now at the couple's California home.

"They'll throw a bigger wedding later on, once they've got the baby in a routine," spilled the source. "Kaley will invite her whole family and closest friends."

Right now, however, she's focusing on motherhood, not hosting guests.

The insider shared that being pregnant and preparing for the birth had been "time-consuming," adding that Kaley and Tom had been putting the final touches on the nursery up until their daughter's arrival.

Indeed, Kaley's seemingly found that long-term partnership she was looking for with Tom.

Calling him an "incredible man," the Big Bang Theory alum has gushed that he makes her smile big every day and has saved her "in all the ways."

"Meeting Tom and getting pregnant is a dream come true," the source said. "Kaley can't wait to see what the future holds."

Like all relationships, nothing is perfect. Sources revealed the couple had been struggling during the end of Kaley's pregnancy, saying her miserable morning sickness, bizarre cravings, and manic mood swings were almost too much for Tom to bear.

Despite the tension, the duo was determined to work it out. "At the end of the day, they love each other," the insider said last month. "But this has been one hell of a test on both of them."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kaley and Tom's reps for comment.

