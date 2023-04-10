Kaley Cuoco Planning 'Secret Wedding' With Tom Pelphrey After Giving Birth To Daughter: Sources

Kaley Cuoco has apparently had a change of heart on the matrimonial front after claiming she'd "never get married again" following a divorce from her second husband, Karl Cook, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Flight Attendant star, 37, welcomed her first child — daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey — with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey on March 30. In the weeks leading up to her birth, Kaley was spotted leaving a beauty salon in Los Angeles with a gold band on her left ring finger.