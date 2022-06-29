It's Final! Kaley Cuoco Divorce Settlement Revealed: No Spousal Support To Ex-Husband Karl Cook
Actress Kaley Cuoco will not have to pay a dime to her ex-husband Karl Cook in monthly spousal support, Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 36-year-old Flight Attendant star and her ex were able to hash out an agreement in less than a year after they split.
The deal states the parties were married on June 30, 2018. Prior to walking down the aisle, the two signed an "iron-clad" prenuptial agreement.
Neither party tried to contest the terms of the prenup which said Cuoco would not have to pay spousal support in the event of a split.
The couple had no children from their marriage.
The actress met Cook in 2016 after bonding over their love of horses. He ended up proposing a year later and they were officially married in 2018. Sources claimed the Big Bang Theory star had her lawyers make sure her assets were protected before she got married for the second time. In her first divorce with Ryan Sweeting the actress also walked away with her estimated $100 million fortune.
Cuoco and Cook announced their separation with a joint statement hours before the divorce petition was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cuoco finalized her divorce weeks after debuting her new romance with actor Ozark star Tom Pelphrey
Last month, the two were photographed at a Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood. The two could barely keep their hands off each other. The public appearance came after the actress confirmed the romance on Instagram with a photo of Pelphrey kissing her on the cheek.