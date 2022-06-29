A Royal President? Markle Further Delves Into U.S. Politics On Roe V. Wade Overturn
A royal president?
Meghan Markle furthered such a possibility with recent comments concerning the overturn of the Roe v. Wade ruling, Radar has learned.
According to the Daily Mail, Markle is willing to join protests against the ruling's reversal by going to Washington, D.C., to show her displeasure.
The Duchess of Sussex is not pleased wit the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and is urging people to vote in the November midterms in another splash into United States politics with her "feminist" husband Prince Harry.
Markle recently told political activist Gloria Steinem, "Well, Gloria, it seems as though you and I will be taking a trip to DC together soon," according to the Daily Mail. Markle said in an interview with Vogue that men should be "more vocal" about their disdain for the overturn over Roe v. Wade.
"My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He's a feminist too." she said. "We have to channel that fear into action. We can start this November in the midterms. We have to vote, every time."
Markle and Prince Harry have been vocal in U.S. politics and recently hired Miranda Barbot, a former President Barack Obama aide who helped his reelection in 2012. Markle has also lobbied senators to improve rights for parental leave.
According to the Daily Mail, rumors of Markle one day running for U.S. president have been well known, noting she would "seriously" consider running. Two years ago, a friend of Markle told Vanity Fair that one of the reasons she kept her U.S. citizenship because of a possible run for office at some point.
If she successfully made it as president, Markle would be the first female in office and second non-white president. She would also be like Ronald Reagan, a former actor who became the leader of the free world.
According to the Daily Mail, Markle's friends have encouraged her to get into politics, calling her rise to fame "the embodiment of the American dream."