Kaley Cuoco's Endless Pregnancy Demands Causing Bump In Relationship With Dad-To-Be Tom Pelphrey

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco 's baby can't come soon enough for her — or her beau Tom Pelphrey . The normally perky Flight Attendant star, 37, who is expecting a daughter this spring, has been plagued by miserable morning sickness, bizarre cravings, and manic mood swings, RadarOnline.com has learned.

She even admitted to having a "horrible sick" first trimester while filming the movie Role Play in Berlin last summer.

"This pregnancy has turned Kaley into a totally different person, and Tom is wondering where that sweet girl went to," spilled an insider. "She's moody and uncomfortable and complains that her back aches. There's not much Tom can do to make her feel better other than fetch her another pillow or soothing tea."