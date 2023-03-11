Kaley Cuoco's Endless Pregnancy Demands Causing Bump In Relationship With Dad-To-Be Tom Pelphrey
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco's baby can't come soon enough for her — or her beau Tom Pelphrey. The normally perky Flight Attendant star, 37, who is expecting a daughter this spring, has been plagued by miserable morning sickness, bizarre cravings, and manic mood swings, RadarOnline.com has learned.
She even admitted to having a "horrible sick" first trimester while filming the movie Role Play in Berlin last summer.
"This pregnancy has turned Kaley into a totally different person, and Tom is wondering where that sweet girl went to," spilled an insider. "She's moody and uncomfortable and complains that her back aches. There's not much Tom can do to make her feel better other than fetch her another pillow or soothing tea."
But former soap hunk Tom, 40, seems to be bending over backward to make life easier for Kaley.
"He gets up in the morning to make her breakfast, plus he's running out at all hours to satisfy her weird cravings," noted the insider. "But nothing he seems to work and he's losing his patience, too."
"They can't wait for the baby to be born so they can get back to some kind of normalcy. It's been a bumpy pregnancy, and Kaley vows if she ever has another baby, she's getting a surrogate," the source claimed.
Despite the slight tension Kaley's pregnancy has caused, Tom is determined to stick by her side. RadarOnline.com has learned the parents-to-be are determined to tough it out.
"At the end of the day, they love each other," the insider said. "But this has been one hell of a test on both of them."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kaley's rep for comment.
Kaley and Tom's relationship has been moving full-steam ahead since they confirmed their romance in May 2022. Besides a baby on the way, pals claim he's gunning for the pair to walk down the aisle after their child's arrival — but the Big Bang alum allegedly has cold feet.
"Kaley says her life just hit overdrive this year — their baby is going to be born before she and Tom even mark their first year as a couple," a source shared. "Even with a baby on the way, she wants to take it slow in their relationship."
Another friend added that Kaley wants to get be settled in with Tom before taking the plunge, adding she "doesn't think she's ready to jump into another marriage."
Kaley's already been married and divorced twice.
As RadarOnline.com reported, she finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Karl Cook in June 2022. Before her marriage to Cook, she said "I do" to Ryan Sweeting.