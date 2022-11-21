Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Getting 'Cold Feet' About Walking Down The Aisle A Third Time Ahead Of Baby's Arrival

Amid the excitement of her budding romance, she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Karl Cook this June, and then found out she was pregnant weeks later.

RadarOnline.com has learned that a source said the actor is suggesting they walk the aisle before their daughter arrives in February 2023, while she's not in any rush.

"Kaley says her life just hit overdrive this year — their baby is going to be born before she and Tom even mark their first year as a couple," claimed the insider. "Even with a baby on the way, she wants to take it slow in their relationship."