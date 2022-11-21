Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Getting 'Cold Feet' About Walking Down The Aisle A Third Time Ahead Of Baby's Arrival
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco has "cold feet" when it comes to tying the knot a third time, an insider revealed as she awaits the birth of her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.
It's been an eventful few months for the Big Bang Theory actress, who started dating Pelphrey after they met at the Ozark final season premiere in April.
Amid the excitement of her budding romance, she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Karl Cook this June, and then found out she was pregnant weeks later.
RadarOnline.com has learned that a source said the actor is suggesting they walk the aisle before their daughter arrives in February 2023, while she's not in any rush.
"Kaley says her life just hit overdrive this year — their baby is going to be born before she and Tom even mark their first year as a couple," claimed the insider. "Even with a baby on the way, she wants to take it slow in their relationship."
A friend added that Cuoco wants to get more settled in with Pelphrey before even considering taking the plunge, adding that "Kaley duoes't think she's ready to jump into another marriage" even though she is head-over-heels for him.
"She certainly hopes to get her happily-ever-after someday, but for now, she wants to think about where she's gone wrong and how to learn from it," said the pal.
Prior to her union with Cook, Cuoco was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.
In an interview this May, the sitcom starlet raved over Pelphrey for being the love of her life while sharing that she didn't plan to say her I do's a third time, admitting "I'm really not interested in getting married again."
"I feel like I'm at a different place than I was even a month ago. I talk about this a lot with Tom, who's totally changed me," Cuoco told USA Today, noting her past experiences and fizzled romances have brought her to the blissful point where she is now.
She added, "I had to go through a lot of (stuff) and really look at myself in the mirror and the things that I have (messed up) over my past 10 years that I haven't dealt with."