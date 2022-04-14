Kaley Cuoco Says She Will Never Marry Again Following Second Divorce
Well, at least formally.
The bombshell blonde known for her role on The Big Bang Theory said recently that she will not get married again after having two end relatively quickly, according to the Daily Mail.
The Daily Mail cites, Glamour, which had a long article about the actress that included many topics including marriage.
"I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again," said Cuoco, who is starring on season two of "The Flight Attendant" with Sharon Stone.
"Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," said Cuoco, who will be on the cover of Glamour magazine.
Cuoco was previously married to former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013-2015 and Karl Cook, the son of billionaire Scott Cook and an equestrian, from 2018 to 2021.
Cuoco married became engaged to Sweeting in September 2021 and they married that December. Cuoco got engaged to Cook on November 30, 2017, on her 32nd birthday and the couple married on June 30, 2018.
Cuoco, however, is single. She told Glamour she is "enjoying her friends" and not "dating anyone" right now. Instead, she's enjoying others close to her.
"I spend a lot of time with my dogs and my friends," Cuoco, a California native, said.
Cuoco began acting in 1992.
Aside from The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco is known for her roles in The Wedding Ringer, 8 Simple Rules, and Virtuosity. She has also served as Priceline's spokesperson, appearing on numerous commercials.
Cuoco has won several awards along the way. She owns a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Breakout Star: Female 2003), a Sattelite Award for Best Actress-Television Series Musical or Comedy (2012), a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (2013), a People's Choice Awards for Favorite TV Comedy Actress (2013 and 2014), a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Supporting Actress (2016) and a Critics' Choice Super Award for Best Voice Actress in an Animated Series (2019).