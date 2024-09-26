Bruce Springsteen's Cancer-Hit Wife Patti Scialfa's Sad Last Days: Her Body So Broken She Can Only Sing Few Songs at a Time

Scialfa, who began singing with the Born in the U.S.A. singer's E Steet band in 1984 and married him in 1991, says the disease "affects my immune system, so I have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go".

She continued: "Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs on stage, and that's been a treat. That's the new normal for me right now, and I'm OK with that."

Scialfa, 71, also says the documentary shows her and Springsteen when they're not performing and "a side of their relationship you normally don't get to see".