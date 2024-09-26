Bruce Springsteen's Cancer-Hit Wife Patti Scialfa's Sad Last Days: Her Body So Broken She Can Only Sing Few Songs at a Time
Bruce Springsteen's wife Patti Scialfa has revealed her new normal as she battles a deadly disease.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reason the Glory Days rocker's wife rarely performs as part of the E Street Band anymore is because she is suffering from blood cancer.
In the new Hulu documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Scialfa revealed she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2018.
Scialfa, who began singing with the Born in the U.S.A. singer's E Steet band in 1984 and married him in 1991, says the disease "affects my immune system, so I have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go".
She continued: "Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs on stage, and that's been a treat. That's the new normal for me right now, and I'm OK with that."
Scialfa, 71, also says the documentary shows her and Springsteen when they're not performing and "a side of their relationship you normally don't get to see".
While she now rarely performs with the group, the mom of the Born to Run legend’s kids Evan, 34, Jessica, 32, and Sam, 30, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with her hubby and the band in 2014.
Springsteen, 75, has also had some recent health issues.
He's been battling painful peptic ulcer disease that has caused "vocal issues" and forced him to postpone performances at his "doctor's direction" last year.
While they both battle separate health concerns, Scialfa understands more than anyone his need to perform and stay healthy.
An insider said: "Patti understands music drives him, and she shares that passion, but she's the first to remind him that his family needs him healthy even more than his fans do."
The source added: "He's made some serious life changes, totally cleaned up his diet and cut out all the booze. He's willing to do whatever it takes to get his health back."
The lifestyle changes came after The Boss was forced to cancel multiple concerts across the US due to the debilitating ulcer.
The Dancing in the Dark crooner opened up about how the ulcer was affecting his ability to perform.
He said: "You sing with your diaphragm.
"You know, my diaphragm was hurting so bad that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, so I literally couldn't sing at all."
Despite the agonizing ulcer, sources say Springsteen has refused to quit touring.
They said: "Being on stage is everything to him. He pushed himself to get back to his fans as soon as possible."
A source added Springsteen expects to keep singing "until the wheels come off".
